Costa Rica President Chaves and Biden Discuss Migration, Trade and Security

Costa Rican President Chaves met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including migration, trade, and security.

On migration, the two countries agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration in Central America and to create legal pathways for migrants to come to the United States. They also discussed the importance of cooperation on border security.

On trade, Biden and Chaves reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Costa Rica Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR). They also discussed ways to deepen economic ties between the two countries, including in the areas of clean energy and technology.

On security, the two discussed the importance of cooperation on combating drug trafficking and organized crime. They also discussed the need to strengthen democracy and human rights in Central America.

The meeting between Biden and Chaves was the first high-level meeting between the two countries since Chaves took office in May 2023. The meeting was seen as an opportunity for the two countries to reaffirm their strong partnership and to discuss ways to address common challenges.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, both President Biden and President Chaves said that they had “a productive discussion” and that they were “committed to working together to advance our shared interests.” They also said that they were “confident that our cooperation will help to promote prosperity, security, and democracy in the Americas.”

The meeting between Biden and Chaves was a sign of the importance that the United States places on its relationship with Costa Rica. Costa Rica is a key partner for the United States in Central America, and the two countries have a long history of cooperation. The meeting was also a sign of the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the region, including migration, trade, and security.