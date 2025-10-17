No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeCosta Rica Targets June 2026 for New High-Security Prison

Costa Rica Targets June 2026 for New High-Security Prison

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Max Prison Drawing

Costa Rica faces a sharp increase in homicides tied to drug trafficking, putting heavy strain on its prisons. In response, the government has moved forward with plans for a new maximum-security facility, set to open in June 2026. This project draws directly from El Salvador’s approach under President Nayib Bukele, focusing on isolating dangerous criminals to restore order.

Justice Minister Gerald Campos shared the update during a regular press conference with President Rodrigo Chaves and other officials. He confirmed that bids for building and outfitting the prison, known as the High Security and Organized Crime Center or CACCO, are now open. The site sits next to La Reforma, the nation’s largest prison in Alajuela province. “We aim to have it operational by June,” Campos said, stressing that the process follows all legal steps.

The prison carries a price tag of $35 million, or about 21 billion colones. It will span 90,000 square meters, with 31,000 square meters developed into five separate modules. Each module can hold around 1,020 inmates, adding up to space for 5,100 people total. Of those, 1,200 spots go to high-risk individuals, such as heads of criminal networks, repeat violent offenders, those facing extradition, and inmates needing extra safeguards.

This comes as Costa Rica deals with overcrowding that tops 30 percent in its current system. The new center promises to boost overall capacity by 40 percent and drop overcrowding below 20 percent, according to justice officials. It also targets the growing reach of organized crime, which operates even from behind bars and fuels street violence that harms daily life and the economy.

President Chaves tied the prison’s timeline to broader reforms, including tougher laws and a stronger court system. He noted that the facility must align with these changes to make a real difference against crime. Construction starts later this year, with El Salvador providing guidance on design, planning, and building methods based on their CECOT model.

Campos pointed out the need for modern setups to prevent breakdowns like riots or escapes. Without them, the system could falter under pressure from drug gangs. The government has sped up the project, originally eyed for later, to address the urgent security issues head-on.

This step marks a shift for Costa Rica, long seen as stable in the region but now hit hard by cartel activities. Homicides have climbed steadily, driven by disputes over drug routes. By containing key figures in a secure environment, authorities hope to weaken these groups and bring back safety.

Officials have made clear that the prison focuses on high-threat cases, not everyday offenders. It includes features to limit contact and influence, much like El Salvador’s system, which has drawn attention for its strict controls.

As bids come in, the next phase involves picking a contractor. Campos assured that transparency guides the selection, with updates to follow. For now, the June 2026 goal stands as a key part of the push to rebuild public trust in security measures.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Presidential Candidate Fernández Reports Spy Device

Laura Fernández, the presidential candidate for the Pueblo Soberano party, revealed on Tuesday that she discovered a concealed microphone in her personal office, raising...
Read more

El Salvador Rolls Out Bitcoin Bonds Amid Crypto Surge

El Salvador has pushed forward with its bold experiment in cryptocurrency, launching Bitcoin-backed bonds that tie the nation's finances directly to the volatile world...
Read more

White House Calls Nobel Prize to Venezuelan Machado ‘Politics Over Peace’

The Norwegian Nobel Committee handed the 2025 Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Friday, sparking sharp words from the White...
Read more

Costa Rica President Narrows Legal Abortion to Life-Saving Cases

President Rodrigo Chaves has repealed Costa Rica's therapeutic abortion protocol, a move that fulfills a long-standing promise and tightens rules around the procedure. The...
Read more

Costa Rica Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flooding, and Landslides

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued a warning on Thursday about persistent heavy rains and thunderstorms affecting much of Costa Rica.These conditions are the...
Read more

Celebrate 128 Years of Costa Rica’s National Theater

The National Theater turns 128 this month, and starting Sunday, October 12, it opens its doors for a week of events that mix music,...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support