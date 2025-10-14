No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Rolls Out Bitcoin Bonds Amid Crypto Surge

El Salvador Rolls Out Bitcoin Bonds Amid Crypto Surge

Tico Times
By Tico Times
El Salvador Bitcoin Bond

El Salvador has pushed forward with its bold experiment in cryptocurrency, launching Bitcoin-backed bonds that tie the nation’s finances directly to the volatile world of digital assets. Known as Volcano Bonds, these securities mark a first for any country, blending traditional debt instruments with Bitcoin’s potential for high returns. President Nayib Bukele’s government issued the bonds earlier this year, aiming to fund infrastructure projects and pay down existing debt while capitalizing on Bitcoin’s rising value.

The bonds work like this: Investors buy in with U.S. dollars and get a 6.5% annual yield over a 10-year term, but they commit to a five-year hold period. Half the proceeds go toward buying more Bitcoin, and the other half supports energy and mining initiatives powered by the country’s geothermal resources from volcanoes—hence the name. This setup lets bondholders share in any Bitcoin price gains beyond the fixed interest, turning a standard bond into a hybrid investment.

The timing couldn’t have been better for El Salvador. Bitcoin hit new highs above $124,000 in recent months, driven by institutional buying and global adoption trends. This surge has lifted the value of the country’s Bitcoin holdings to around $775 million, generating unrealized profits of over $475 million from an initial outlay of about $300 million. Those gains have spilled over to the bonds, making them attractive to investors seeking exposure to crypto without direct market risks.

Demand has been strong. Reports show the Volcano Bonds were oversubscribed three times over, pulling in more than expected from both local and international buyers. This success comes as El Salvador continues to stack Bitcoin, recently adding 21 more coins to celebrate Bitcoin Day, bringing its total to over 6,000 BTC. The strategy has paid off so far, with the nation’s dollar-denominated bonds rallying in emerging markets after lawmakers tweaked the Bitcoin law to ease some restrictions on digital asset use.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. The International Monetary Fund stepped in with a $1.4 billion bailout package earlier this year, which includes conditions to temper Bukele’s crypto ambitions. The deal limits further Bitcoin accumulation and delays some bond-related plans, reflecting broader concerns about financial stability in a small economy betting big on a single asset.

Critics point out that Bitcoin’s price swings could expose the country to losses if the market turns, and not everyone in El Salvador has embraced the shift—adoption remains uneven, with many still preferring dollars for daily transactions.

From a regional perspective, El Salvador’s move stands out in Central America. While neighbors like Costa Rica explore renewable energy and tech investments, none have gone as far as making Bitcoin legal tender or issuing crypto-backed debt. This could inspire similar experiments if the bonds deliver, but it also highlights risks in a region already dealing with debt burdens and economic inequality.

El Salvador’s government sees this as a path to sovereignty, using Bitcoin to attract foreign capital and build projects like Bitcoin City, a planned hub for crypto innovation. So far, the bonds have helped repurchase some national debt, taking advantage of Bitcoin’s rally to strengthen the balance sheet. With Bitcoin’s dominance at 58% of the crypto market and ETF inflows hitting $10 billion monthly, the momentum supports Bukele’s vision.

Yet questions linger. Will the bonds hold up if Bitcoin corrects? And how will the IMF’s oversight shape future issuances?

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Draw Against Honduras Boosts World Cup Hopes

Costa Rica held Honduras to a scoreless draw in their World Cup qualifier last night, picking up a point that keeps their qualification hopes...
Read more

Guatemala Joins Costa Rica and Ecuador in Building Anti-Gang Prisons

The Guatemalan government has put forward a new bill aimed at hitting gangs harder, with steeper sentences and a dedicated high-security prison, as the...
Read more

White House Calls Nobel Prize to Venezuelan Machado ‘Politics Over Peace’

The Norwegian Nobel Committee handed the 2025 Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Friday, sparking sharp words from the White...
Read more

Celebrate 128 Years of Costa Rica’s National Theater

The National Theater turns 128 this month, and starting Sunday, October 12, it opens its doors for a week of events that mix music,...
Read more

Costa Rica Nominates Rebeca Grynspan for UN Secretary-General Role

Costa Rica has put forward Rebeca Grynspan as its candidate for United Nations secretary-general, a move that highlights the nation's push for stronger Latin...
Read more

Costa Rica Pesticide Use Harms Soil Life, UNA Study Finds

Costa Rica is one of the countries that uses the most agrochemicals, which has a series of negative repercussions in various areas. A recent...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support