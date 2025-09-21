No menu items!

Rising Virtual Kidnapping Scams Target Costa Rica Businesses

Virtual Kidnapping Scams in Costa Rica

A troubling scam has gained traction in Costa Rica this year, where criminals trick people into thinking they’re kidnapped and then extort money from their families. Authorities call it virtual or psychological kidnapping, and it’s hitting workers from small companies hard.

The Judicial Investigation Agency, known as OIJ, has tracked 26 reports from January through July 2025. Cases jumped in June with nine incidents and July with 11, showing a clear uptick. San José leads with 12 complaints, while Alajuela, Cartago, and Heredia each have three. Guanacaste and Puntarenas saw two each, and Limón had one.

Criminals start by scouting targets online. They scan social media for ads from people offering home services like installing lawns, security cameras, building, decorating, or even pools. Once they spot someone, they pose as a customer and set up a meeting in a remote spot—often on dirt roads in the mountains, far from towns.

Investigators say the calls come from foreign numbers. When the victim arrives, they get a threat: “If you move, we’ll kill you.” The scammers then demand contact info for family or friends and start pressuring them for cash to “free” the person.

In some cases, they use video calls to show the victim in a supposed dangerous area, claiming a sniper has them in sights. They snap screenshots and send them to relatives to ramp up the fear. Payments get demanded via deposits abroad or sometimes local accounts, often netting the crooks large amounts.

This tactic relies on panic. Victims stay put out of fear, giving criminals time to work the extortion. OIJ stresses staying calm if this happens and reporting it right away for quick help from police.

OIJ’s warnings aim to cut these scams short by getting people to act fast. If more folks report early, it helps track patterns and catch those behind it. As Costa Rica draws more visitors and residents from abroad, staying alert keeps everyone safer.

