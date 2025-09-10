Costa Rica to Install Staircase on Cerro Chirripó Summit Trail

In an effort to reduce accidents among hikers and protect fragile ecosystems, Costa Rica’s National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) will install a staircase on the final, steep ascent to the summit of Cerro Chirripó, the country’s highest peak at 3,821 meters, SINAC officials announced.

Falls and slips are common in this stretch of Chirripó National Park, especially during the rainy season, according to SINAC. The new stairway is also intended to help reduce erosion from heavy foot traffic that threatens the area’s flora and fauna.

“Safeguarding the safety of tourists is paramount,” said Gravin Villegas, director of Protected Wildlife Areas at SINAC. “Most visitors are extremely fatigued by the time they reach this section.”

The summit climb, in the Talamanca Mountain Range, draws thousands of hikers each year who are eager to experience its cloud forests, glacial lakes and challenging terrain. Franz Tattenbach, Costa Rica’s minister of Environment and Energy, said the new infrastructure will offer both safety and conservation benefits.

“With the new stairway, tourists will have a stable and defined path that will reduce the risk of falls and slips,” Tattenbach said. “The measure will also channel visitor traffic, minimizing erosion and preventing damage to local vegetation and wildlife.”

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from some hikers and conservation advocates. Opponents argue that the construction alters the natural experience of the park and fails to address what they see as more pressing environmental concerns.

“You have no idea what you are doing, and you should know that you have the opposition of all of us who enjoy these environments without modifications made by humans,” one online commenter wrote.

Another added, “Bad decision. It’s better to really start a waste management process, which is actually the biggest problem in the park. Invest in something that’s really worthwhile.”

Chirripó National Park marks its 50th anniversary in 2025. Known for its high biodiversity and rare ecosystems—including páramos and cloud forests—the park is home to endangered species such as the quetzal and plays a vital role in both conservation research and ecotourism.