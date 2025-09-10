No menu items!

Another Forever Smiling Customer Chose Prisma Dental in Costa Rica

3 + 2 = 1

No, this is not a typo. Nowhere does this “add up” except in my world. Let me explain:

Three years ago, I postponed my much-anticipated dental appointment at Prisma Dental. The reason was because my home in Cape Coral, FL was destroyed by Hurricane lan in August 2022. Finally in May 2025 I was able to resume and accomplish my lifetime dental dream.

I spent TWO days with Dr. Carolina Nunez as she crowned 24 of my teeth.

The outcome produced ONE enthusiastically happy man that is forever smiling! The procedure was smooth from beginning to end. Travel arrangements were handled by an associate at Prisma including transportation from the airport. Monday morning of day one was devoted to reassuring me what to expect and inquiring if I had any remaining questions. I did not.

Then new x-rays and dental molds were taken before Dr. Nunez began the dental procedures. Because the dental lab was in the clinic, I got temporary retainers that same afternoon and returned to my hotel early, able to eat and drink comfortably. The temporary retainers looked so professional that when I returned to my hotel the staff thought that I had completed all my dental work. They were amazed to learn they were only temporary.

I came back on Thursday to finally achieve straight, white teeth. The entire process was relatively painless. The only anesthesia I required was a numbing agent applied to the gums when the initial dental work was commenced.

Three types of crowns were available: ceramic, porcelain, and zirconia. I chose zirconia and I am very pleased. I can floss between my teeth as usual. I brush my teeth as usual, but without toothpaste. I use a water flosser. I still use my tongue scraper and mouthwash just like always.

As evidenced, my personal dental hygiene practices have remained unchanged.

If anyone is considering dental work I highly recommend Prisma Dental. And don’t let anyone ever tell you that you are too old to care for your smile. At nearly 80, I’m smiling more than ever! I always maintain that age is mind over matter… if one doesn’t mind then it doesn’t matter.

So… in closing just remember that in my world:

Three years
Plus
Two dental appointments
Equals
One happy old man!

Ed Flannery

Mention the Tico Times and you receive a 5% discount. Good through November 30, 2025.

By: Nadine Cordero DDS MsD
For more information send us an email – clinic@prismadental.com
www.prismadental.com

