Quepos Grows as a Sustainable Tourism Model in Costa Rica

Sitting on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, Quepos draws domestic and international visitors with its blend of natural beauty and outdoor activities. Local organizations are promoting the area as a model for sustainable tourism that protects the environment while boosting the economy.

The area offers whale and dolphin watching, horseback riding, farm tours, waterfall hikes, river excursions, adventure sports, wildlife observation, culinary experiences, and educational programs. These attractions aim to keep visitors engaged without depleting natural resources. The Quepos Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism continue to emphasize the area’s broader offerings beyond the globally recognized Manuel Antonio National Park.

Tourism data shows 24.4% of air travelers to Costa Rica head to the Central Pacific region, including Quepos, signaling steady interest. Leaders are working to balance new development, local employment, and land conservation.

Business owner Daniel Chavarría said many still associate Quepos primarily with the park, but efforts are underway to showcase more options for both domestic and international travelers.

“Although there are legal frameworks, this care is more organic,” Chavarría said. “There is a clear awareness of the need to promote sustainable tourism, and it is something that transcends generations. It’s about sharing the beauty, but not in a massive way. That’s why we insist that there are many alternatives beyond the park. This is what we call maturing as a tourist destination.”

Attractions such as Sukia Park offer conservation and education programs. Visitors can explore zip lines, hanging bridges, trails, scenic overlooks, and waterfall descents. The park also features a butterfly garden, a crocodile pond, and wildlife observation areas.

Manuel Antonio National Park recently achieved the Elite level of the Costa Rican Tourism Board’s Certificate of Sustainable Tourism—its highest honor. The award, based on criteria including environmental management and community engagement, enhances the park’s promotional reach. Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura said the designation reflects the park’s ability to operate sustainably while benefiting surrounding communities.

Other local initiatives include private-sector efforts to adopt clean energy. Marina Pez Vela and Aquafoods now run on solar power and hold certification from the national electric institute. These businesses also support community programs and environmental projects aimed at carbon reduction and sustainable development.

Local hotels are also embracing sustainability. Parador Resort & Spa in Punta Quepos holds a sustainable tourism certificate and is located near the national park. San Bada Hotel, situated at the park’s entrance, incorporates green practices in its operations.

With nearly 25% of Costa Rica’s land under protection, Quepos aligns with our country’s goal of conservation-led tourism. As visitor numbers rise, the community remains focused on responsible growth that supports both people and the planet.