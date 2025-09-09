Costa Rica’s Banana Exports Fall 20% Due to Heavy Rains and Disease

Costa Rica’s banana sector took a hard hit in the first half of 2025, with exports dropping 20.7 percent compared to the same period last year. The main culprits are excessive rainfall and the rapid spread of Black Sigatoka disease, both tied to shifting climate patterns. Producers in the Caribbean region, where most plantations sit, faced soil saturation that made it tough to keep crops healthy.

The National Banana Corporation, or Corbana, reported the decline based on data from their weather monitoring platform. Erick Bolaños, Corbana’s director of technical assistance, explained that rains piled up from late 2024 into early 2025, leading to this sharp fall. “We’ve seen a cumulative effect of rainfall that cut fruit production significantly,” he said. A specific storm on August 14 added to the damage, bringing strong winds and more downpours across the area.

Black Sigatoka, a fungal disease that attacks banana leaves and reduces yields, thrived in the wet conditions. It cuts plantation productivity and hits profits hard, making it one of the top threats to the industry. Corbana noted that over 1,500 millimeters of rain fell in just three months late last year, setting the stage for problems that carried into 2025.

This drop affects more than just numbers. Banana exports bring in key revenue for Costa Rica, supporting thousands of jobs in rural areas. The industry sold 125.5 million boxes in 2024, but this year’s first-half slump means lower income for farmers and related businesses. As the third-largest banana exporter globally, Costa Rica supplies markets in Europe, the U.S., and beyond, so shortages could ripple out.

Looking ahead, Corbana expects a partial rebound in the second half of 2025, with the deficit possibly shrinking by 5 percent if drier weather slows the disease. But projections for 2026 show lower fruit availability than usual, which might push up international prices.

Marcial Chaverri Rojas, Corbana’s general manager, stressed the need for better plant health measures and new banana varieties that handle tropical weather better. “We provide full support to the sector, tackling climate issues with science and tech,” he said.

Broader studies warn of long-term risks. Climate change could make 60 percent of current banana-growing areas unsuitable by 2080, due to hotter temperatures and more pests. Costa Rica stands out as one of the most vulnerable countries in Latin America, where bananas make up a big part of exports. Rising heat and extreme events already cut yields, and without quick adaptations, the sector could face even bigger losses.

Farmers adapt by improving drainage and using disease-resistant plants, but ongoing weather shifts keep the pressure on. For now, the industry focuses on recovery while bracing for what comes next in a changing climate.