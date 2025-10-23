Costa Rica Adds 17th Accessible Beach at Playa Blanca

Costa Rica added another spot to its list of inclusive coastal destinations this week. Playa Blanca in Punta Morales de Chomes now stands as the country’s 17th accessible beach, equipped with features that let people with disabilities reach the shore and sea without obstacles.

A group of 40 visitors marked the opening on October 21. These tourists, many facing mobility challenges or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), came from Puntarenas and San José. They tested the new 30-meter walkway made from recycled plastic wood and an amphibious chair designed for water access. For some, this meant touching the ocean waves on equal footing for the first time.

The visitors joined the Tourism for All People program run by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). After a short ceremony, they shared a meal, raised the Blue Flag for environmental excellence, and took a boat tour to spot wildlife around the Gulf of Nicoya islands.

Local leaders and organizations drove the project forward. The Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network (RED) teamed up with the ICT, while the Integral Development Association (ADI) of Cocoracas and Punta Morales handled community involvement. The Punta Morales–Playa Blanca Chamber of Tourism pitched in with private sector funds.

Emilio Zúñiga, president of the RED, praised the effort. “We applaud the community of Punta Morales for becoming guardians of this beach and a national example of inclusion and sustainability,” he said.

Alberto López, general manager of the ICT, highlighted the social side of travel. “One of the fundamental pillars of our Costa Rican tourism model is to encourage increasingly inclusive tourism for all people. We congratulate everyone who made possible the opening of the seventeenth accessible beach on our country’s coastline at Playa Blanca in Punta Morales, Puntarenas,” he stated.

José Steven Garro, representing both the local chamber of tourism and development association, spoke on corporate responsibility. “We reaffirm our commitment with inclusion and sustainability. It fills us with satisfaction to contribute to the opening of the accessible beach in Playa Blanca, promoting the right of all people to enjoy tourism and nature in our beloved Costa Rica, under equal conditions,” he noted.

Playa Blanca earned its selection for practical reasons. Its calm waves and soft white sand suit visitors of all abilities. Nearby facilities add convenience: showers, restrooms, drinking water, and electricity support a full day out.

The upgrades came through the DONATAPA project, an initiative by the RED that turns collected plastic bottle caps into useful items. Started in May 2018, it relies on donations from companies and individuals across the country. The Procter & Gamble Employee Solidarity Association (ASEPG) funded the walkway’s 10 modules and the amphibious chair this time.

Community members showed their dedication before the launch. Volunteers from “Guardianes de las Costas” cleaned the area, and a local sculptor created a wooden piece called “Guardianas de Playa” during the event.

This addition builds on Costa Rica’s push for accessible shores. The 17 beaches span both coasts, all open to the public at no cost. Playa Blanca joins spots like those in the Caribbean and other Pacific areas, where similar walkways and chairs help bridge gaps.

Visitors can plan trips by checking details online. The RED’s site lists locations, hours, contacts, and services for each accessible beach.

The project reflects broader goals in Costa Rican tourism. It combines environmental care with social progress, using recycled materials to reduce waste while opening natural spaces to more people.

As Punta Morales takes on maintenance duties, the beach sets a model for other communities. Residents and groups have pledged to keep the equipment in good shape and promote responsible use.

For those seeking a quiet escape, Playa Blanca offers gentle tides and open access. It now welcomes everyone, proving small changes can create big opportunities on the coast.

See more about supporting the campaign.