Costa Rica Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flooding, and Landslides

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued a warning on Thursday about persistent heavy rains and thunderstorms affecting much of Costa Rica.These conditions are the result of a combination of atmospheric factors that increase instability and heighten the risk of incidents in vulnerable areas.

“The country is facing very rainy conditions due to the proximity of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, high morning temperatures, the arrival of sea breezes, and the presence of a trough at high levels of the atmosphere,” reported the IMN.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that 33 emergency calls were attended to on Thursday due to flooding caused by the heavy rains.

“Most incidents have occurred in Pérez Zeledón, Corredores, Buenos Aires, Alajuela, and Atenas. The events are due to overflowing rivers and streams, as well as the collapse of sewer systems,” the CNE stated.

Additionally, a landslide destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in La Carpio. The emergency prompted the mobilization of Red Cross and Fire Department units, which confirmed that although no one was trapped, several families remain in the area despite an evacuation order.

According to Red Cross rescuer Minyar Collado, the incident occurred in a highly vulnerable area where there is still a risk of further collapses. “We found a landslide that caused the total collapse of a house. Fortunately, no one was trapped or pinned down, but there is a need to evacuate because the ground remains unstable,” he explained.

Authorities also reported that, despite the evacuation order, many residents have refused to leave their homes. “Despite the evacuation order, some people do not want to leave. The area remains vulnerable,” Collado warned.

“We are coordinating inter-institutionally to evacuate people at risk and provide them with a safe place for one or two nights, or as long as necessary, until the site is declared habitable,” said the Fire Department.

National operations coordinator for the Red Cross, Alejandro Molina, confirmed that five minors and one adult were in the affected home. Thanks to the quick action of the community, the children were rescued before emergency services arrived.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that the people had managed to leave with the help of neighbors, but an adult man was found with a leg injury caused by one of the cans in the house when it collapsed,” Molina explained.

Rescue teams are currently securing the area while assessing the possibility of additional landslides that could threaten more structures.

“Our personnel have conducted a field assessment and determined that there is a possibility of another landslide that could affect more homes. We are waiting for personnel from the Local Emergency Commission to take the necessary actions and prevent further damage,” he added.