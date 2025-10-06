Heavy Rains in Costa Rica Trigger Landslides and Floods

Costa Rica faces tough conditions lately from ongoing heavy rains that have sparked deadly landslides and major flooding over the last few days. In San Ramón, Alajuela, a landslide struck a home late Saturday, killing a couple and their young daughter. Rescue teams arrived quickly but confirmed the family had not survived. This event shows the real risks for people in hillside areas during these intense storms.

The National Emergency Commission has set an orange alert across most of the country, the second-highest level, due to the threats from swollen rivers and flash floods. A strong tropical wave, number 35, combined with the active Intertropical Convergence Zone, has dumped heavy rain on the Pacific coast, Guanacaste, the Central Valley, and parts of the Zona Norte.

Officials report more than 213 incidents in 32 areas, with Puntarenas hit hardest—areas like Barranca, El Roble, and Quepos saw streets turn into rivers, trapping cars and forcing evacuations.

Red Cross teams have moved over 350 people to shelters nationwide as waters rose fast. In Puntarenas, videos shared online captured vehicles swept away by currents, while in Guanacaste and Alajuela, roads washed out and bridges faced damage.

“Stay away from rivers, skip flooded roads, and keep an eye on kids,” Red Cross spokespeople said Sunday morning. They stressed that these steps can save lives amid the chaos.

The Ministry of Education suspended classes in affected schools to keep students safe, as some buildings dealt with water damage or blocked access. The National Meteorological Institute forecasts more rain through the rest of this month, with soil already soaked from earlier storms raising chances for additional slides and floods, especially along coasts and in mountains.

Local impacts also reach beyond homes— Sunday football matches and the normal community get togethers that everyone is fond of, paused as fields flooded, and health services in rural spots struggle with injured people and supply delays. Make sure you check updates from official sources before heading out, as many routes remain closed.

These rains tie into broader patterns of above-average precipitation this season, testing communities built in prone areas. For anyone in Costa Rica now, focus on safety: heed warnings, prepare basics, and avoid risks.