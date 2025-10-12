Costa Rica Women’s National Team Coach Steps Down Amid World Cup Push

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation dropped a major update this week: Spanish coach Beni Rubido is stepping down from his role with the women’s national team. His last day comes on October 14, right as the squad gears up for a critical stretch. With qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup kicking off in just over a month, the timing raises eyebrows for a team hungry to reclaim its spot on the global stage.

Rubido cited personal and professional reasons for his exit, according to the federation’s statement. Reports suggest he accepted an offer abroad, though details remain sparse. During his tenure, he guided the team through tough matches but leaves amid a rough patch—12 straight games without a win.

Still, the federation expressed gratitude for his work, highlighting his commitment to the senior squad and his role in building up the youth programs. “We thank Rubido for his dedication, commitment, and professionalism during his years at the helm of the Tricolor, as well as for his support in developing the youth teams,” the official release stated.

This change hits at a pivotal moment. Costa Rica drew into Group C for the qualifiers, facing off against Guatemala, Bermuda, Grenada, and the Cayman Islands. On paper, it’s a manageable group, but the team can’t afford slip-ups if they aim to qualify for the tournament in Brazil. The 2027 edition marks the tenth Women’s World Cup, expanding to 32 teams and promising fierce competition across South America.

Federation leaders aren’t wasting time. Ignacio Hierro, the sporting director, heads the hunt for a replacement. The focus? A coach with a strong resume, international know-how, and a plan to boost the team’s performance. They want someone who can steer the group back to World Cup contention after missing out in recent cycles.

Local voices here call for quick action. Wilmer López, head coach of Liga Deportiva Alajuelense’s women’s side—the current league champions—spoke out in an interview with La Teja. He pushed for a swift hire, saying, “Costa Rica needs a coach who is permanent and given all the facilities to work.” López pointed to upcoming events like the Central American Games and the qualifiers, adding, “We’re just over a month away from the start of the World Cup qualifiers, and there’s no time to waste.”

Rubido’s departure leaves the team in limbo during a key preparation phase. The women’s national squad last saw major success in earlier tournaments, but recent results have tested their resolve. Players and fans alike hope the new coach brings fresh energy to a talented roster that includes standouts from domestic leagues and abroad.

As the federation sifts through candidates, the emphasis remains on experience and a forward-looking approach. The goal is clear: build a competitive unit capable of handling regional rivals and punching a ticket to Brazil. With the qualifiers looming, the next few weeks will shape the team’s path forward.

For Costa Rican soccer followers, this shift signals a chance for renewal. The women’s game here continues to grow, with stronger leagues and more investment in development. Whoever steps in next will inherit a program with potential, but the pressure to deliver results starts immediately.