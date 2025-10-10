No menu items!

Costa Rica’s Nayara Springs Named Among World’s Best Hotels by MICHELIN

Nayara Springs Hotel in Costa Rica

Nayara Springs, a secluded adults-only resort near Arenal Volcano National Park, has claimed the highest spot in the MICHELIN Guide’s new hotel rankings. The property received Three MICHELIN Keys, marking it as the first hotel in Costa Rica to achieve this level of recognition.

The MICHELIN Guide, long known for its restaurant stars, expanded into hotels with the Global MICHELIN Keys Selection. Inspectors reviewed more than 7,000 properties worldwide and selected 2,457 for honors. Hotels earn one to three Keys based on factors like architecture, service quality, design, value, and ties to local character.

One Key hotels offer a solid, standout stay with reliable service. Two Key spots deliver memorable experiences rooted in culture and style. Three Key properties, such as Nayara Springs, stand out for their top-tier comfort and hospitality that leave a lasting mark.

“125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travelers, The MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence, this time in the world of hospitality,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide. “Just as MICHELIN Stars celebrate the world’s most exceptional restaurants, MICHELIN Keys now honor hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together.”

Nayara Springs sits close to the Arenal Volcano. The resort features 35 private villas, each with a spring-fed plunge pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and furnishings that nod to local traditions. Guests often praise the open-air spa pavilions set amid the treetops, along with two restaurants that serve fresh, creative meals.

The hotel focuses on blending luxury with nature. Visitors can join guided hikes up the volcano, explore the canopy on elevated walkways, take river safaris, or ride ATVs through the surrounding terrain. These activities help guests connect with the area’s wildlife and landscapes while enjoying personalized service.

This award highlights our country’s growing role in high-end travel. Nayara Springs draws visitors from around the world looking for a quiet escape, and its success could boost local tourism. Travelers interested in booking can expect rates that reflect the premium status, with villas starting around $1,000 per night (not a typo). The adults-only policy keeps the atmosphere calm and focused on relaxation.

