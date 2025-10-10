Costa Rica’s Draw Against Honduras Boosts World Cup Hopes

Costa Rica held Honduras to a scoreless draw in their World Cup qualifier last night, picking up a point that keeps their qualification hopes intact but ramps up the pressure for the games ahead. The game at Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula saw both sides struggle to create real threats.

Honduras controlled the ball for most of the match, holding 72 percent possession, but managed just one shot on target from 11 attempts. Costa Rica, with only 28 percent of the ball, fired off five shots and also hit one on goal. The teams traded yellow cards—three for Costa Rica and two for Honduras—with the action staying physical but never breaking open.

Costa Rica showed more intent in the second half, pushing forward and claiming the field’s better chances. Álvaro Zamora came closest when he rattled the crossbar with a sharp effort, leaving the home crowd quiet for a moment.

Francisco Calvo drove plays from the left side, while the back line anchored by Kendall Waston, Alexis Gamboa, and Juan Pablo Vargas shut down Honduras forwards like Romell Quioto and Jorge Benguché. Still, the midfield lacked a spark to link up with attackers Alonso Martínez and Manfred Ugalde, who saw few clean looks.

Honduras, for their part, looked flat despite the home edge. They pressed but failed to turn possession into danger, settling for a point that drops them to second in Group C on goal difference.

This result leaves Costa Rica third in the group with three points from three matches. Haiti leads with five points after their 3-0 win over Nicaragua, tied on points with Honduras but ahead on goals. Nicaragua sits last with one point. With the top two spots earning direct berths to the 2026 World Cup and third offering a playoff shot, Costa Rica stays in the mix but can’t afford slips.

Coach Miguel Herrera made changes to the lineup, bringing back veteran defender Kendall Waston and handing a debut to young midfielder Aarón Murillo. Waston delivered a steady performance in his return, helping anchor the defense, while Murillo stepped up to aid in grinding out the draw.

Herrera called the outcome a step forward after the match. “Draws are neither wins nor losses; they are just draws. We came here to win with a disciplined approach, and we had the chance to do so. The draw wasn’t what we were looking for, but it’s not bad either. I think it gives us the morale boost we were lacking,” he said. He added that the team handled tactics well and described the contest as tight and intense, typical of these qualifiers.

Waston shared mixed feelings on the result. “We didn’t get the three points that would bring us closer to our goal, but we got a point, and it wasn’t an easy game. It’s not easy to come here,” he noted. He urged fans to rally behind the team for the next fixture.

Costa Rica dominated stretches and might have stolen all three points on another night, but the lack of finishing touch kept them from capitalizing. Honduras proposed little in response, making the tie feel like a missed opportunity for both, though more so for the visitors who needed the win to climb the table.

Looking forward, Costa Rica faces Nicaragua on Monday at 8 p.m. in the National Stadium. A victory there becomes essential to build momentum and close the gap on the leaders. The team remains dependent on its own results, with federation director Ignacio Hierro stating plainly that failing to qualify isn’t an option. As the qualifiers progress, every match tightens the race, and this draw serves as a reminder that points on the road count, but home wins will decide their fate.