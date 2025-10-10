No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica's Draw Against Honduras Boosts World Cup Hopes

Costa Rica’s Draw Against Honduras Boosts World Cup Hopes

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rivca vs Honduras World Cup Qualifier
(Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

Costa Rica held Honduras to a scoreless draw in their World Cup qualifier last night, picking up a point that keeps their qualification hopes intact but ramps up the pressure for the games ahead. The game at Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula saw both sides struggle to create real threats.

Honduras controlled the ball for most of the match, holding 72 percent possession, but managed just one shot on target from 11 attempts. Costa Rica, with only 28 percent of the ball, fired off five shots and also hit one on goal. The teams traded yellow cards—three for Costa Rica and two for Honduras—with the action staying physical but never breaking open.

Costa Rica showed more intent in the second half, pushing forward and claiming the field’s better chances. Álvaro Zamora came closest when he rattled the crossbar with a sharp effort, leaving the home crowd quiet for a moment.

Francisco Calvo drove plays from the left side, while the back line anchored by Kendall Waston, Alexis Gamboa, and Juan Pablo Vargas shut down Honduras forwards like Romell Quioto and Jorge Benguché. Still, the midfield lacked a spark to link up with attackers Alonso Martínez and Manfred Ugalde, who saw few clean looks.

Honduras, for their part, looked flat despite the home edge. They pressed but failed to turn possession into danger, settling for a point that drops them to second in Group C on goal difference.

This result leaves Costa Rica third in the group with three points from three matches. Haiti leads with five points after their 3-0 win over Nicaragua, tied on points with Honduras but ahead on goals. Nicaragua sits last with one point. With the top two spots earning direct berths to the 2026 World Cup and third offering a playoff shot, Costa Rica stays in the mix but can’t afford slips.

Coach Miguel Herrera made changes to the lineup, bringing back veteran defender Kendall Waston and handing a debut to young midfielder Aarón Murillo. Waston delivered a steady performance in his return, helping anchor the defense, while Murillo stepped up to aid in grinding out the draw.

Herrera called the outcome a step forward after the match. “Draws are neither wins nor losses; they are just draws. We came here to win with a disciplined approach, and we had the chance to do so. The draw wasn’t what we were looking for, but it’s not bad either. I think it gives us the morale boost we were lacking,” he said. He added that the team handled tactics well and described the contest as tight and intense, typical of these qualifiers.

Waston shared mixed feelings on the result. “We didn’t get the three points that would bring us closer to our goal, but we got a point, and it wasn’t an easy game. It’s not easy to come here,” he noted. He urged fans to rally behind the team for the next fixture.

Costa Rica dominated stretches and might have stolen all three points on another night, but the lack of finishing touch kept them from capitalizing. Honduras proposed little in response, making the tie feel like a missed opportunity for both, though more so for the visitors who needed the win to climb the table.

Looking forward, Costa Rica faces Nicaragua on Monday at 8 p.m. in the National Stadium. A victory there becomes essential to build momentum and close the gap on the leaders. The team remains dependent on its own results, with federation director Ignacio Hierro stating plainly that failing to qualify isn’t an option. As the qualifiers progress, every match tightens the race, and this draw serves as a reminder that points on the road count, but home wins will decide their fate.

Trending Now

Venezuela Tensions Rise After U.S. Strike on Alleged Narco Vessel

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced Friday a new strike in the Caribbean off Venezuela’s coast against an alleged narco-boat, leaving 4 dead. “Following President...
Read more

Costa Rica Proposes Date for Chaves Immunity Review

Costa Rica's lawmakers took a step forward today in addressing the latest push to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his legal protections. The Legislative...
Read more

Four Arrested in Costa Rica for Suspected Murder of ‘Gringo Tico’

Authorities in Costa Rica have detained four people linked to the robbery and suspected killing of Daniel Francisco Vargas Salas, a 71-year-old man who...
Read more

Costa Rica Landslide Tragedy as Family Buried Alive

Heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide in Piedades Sur, San Ramón, Alajuela, late Saturday night, burying a family home and killing two adults and...
Read more

Costa Rican Hotels Warn of Job Risks Amid Drop in Tourists

Hotels across Costa Rica face mounting pressures as tourist numbers dip and a sluggish dollar exchange rate eats into their earnings. From January to...
Read more

Costa Rica Approves Extradition of Ex-Minister Gamboa and Associates

A Costa Rican court has approved the extradition of former Security Minister Celso Gamboa Sánchez to the United States on charges of international cocaine...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support