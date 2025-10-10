Celebrate 128 Years of Costa Rica’s National Theater

The National Theater turns 128 this month, and starting Sunday, October 12, it opens its doors for a week of events that mix music, talks, dance, and theater. For eight days through October 19, people can join in activities that highlight the theater’s role in our country’s culture, with most options open to everyone at no cost.

The program kicks off on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a series of conversations called “Tras los escenarios.” Speakers cover topics like how the theater shapes education and national identity, the story behind swing criollo dancing, the reach of the orchestra, acoustics, hidden details of the building, its conservation needs, and even a fresh take on urban transport linked to the arts. This sets the tone for a lineup that connects the theater’s past with today’s audiences.

On Monday, October 13, at 5 p.m., pianist Chiara D’Odorico from Paraguay performs a recital titled “Contrastes – Música Europea y Paraguaya” in the main hall. She blends European classics with Paraguayan pieces, offering a cross-cultural sound that fits the anniversary’s global nod.

Tuesday, October 14, starts at 12:10 p.m. with the Banda de Conciertos de Guanacaste in the “Teatro al Mediodía” series, playing regional tunes for a general entry of ₡4,000. Later, at 5 p.m., author Quince Duncan leads a talk on Costa Rican Black literature in the foyer. At 6 p.m., the main hall screens the zarzuela “Luisa Fernanda” from Madrid’s Teatro Real, with tickets at ₡2,000.

Midweek on Wednesday, October 15, brings a 5 p.m. discussion in the foyer about Graciela Moreno, a key figure in Costa Rican arts, featuring Elizabeth Odio, Lil Picado, and Adrián Goizueta. The evening peaks at 7:30 p.m. with a poetry gala in the main hall, where poets Arabella Salaverry, Julieta Dobles, Ronald Bonilla, Marjorie Ross, and Manuel Monestel share works that reflect on the theater’s legacy.

Thursday, October 16, at 7 p.m., the Compañía de Cámara Danza UNA presents “Anatomía del Tiempo,” a dance show directed by Mario Vircha that explores time through movement, all in the main hall.

Friday, October 17, offers a 5 p.m. talk in the foyer on the recent restoration of the space, led by Alicia Zamora. At 7:30 p.m., the group Claroscuro performs an anthology concert with ticket prices from ₡8,000 to ₡12,000. Over at the Teatro Vargas Calvo next door, the play “La Mula que me parió,” written and directed by Andy Gamboa, runs at 8 p.m. for ₡8,000, delving into family dynamics with humor.

Saturday, October 18, features a special band gala at 7 p.m. in the main hall, celebrating the 180th anniversary of the National Band Selection alongside the theater’s milestone. Directors Andrey Cruz, Andrés Porras, and Josué Jiménez lead, with soloists Mario Mora on French horn, Ono Mora as tenor, and Elsa Castro as soprano. The play “La Mula que me parió” continues at 8 p.m. in the Vargas Calvo.

The week wraps up on Sunday, October 19, with “Travesía,” a full day of free guided tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., letting visitors explore every corner of the theater, including a rare chance to see the orchestra pit floor raised. The play runs one last time at 5 p.m.

This anniversary marks the theater’s opening on October 21, 1897, after years of construction funded by coffee taxes. It stands as a neoclassical landmark in central San José, hosting everything from operas to local bands. The events aim to draw in families, students, and art fans, with free spots limited—up to three tickets per person available at the box office. Paid tickets go through the theater’s website or in person.

Officials see this as a way to keep the theater active and tied to community life. Discounts apply for students, seniors, and some social program participants, making it easier for more people to take part.