Costa Rica Ranger Trapped After Falling off Cliff on Cocos Island

Rescue teams in Costa Rica continue their efforts to save a park ranger who fell down a 40-meter cliff on Isla del Coco. The accident took place in a remote area of the national park, making the operation difficult and time-sensitive.

The ranger, an employee of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), suffered the fall while on duty. He landed in a ravine with steep walls, and initial assessments show he has multiple injuries along with ongoing pain. Despite the rough conditions, reports confirm he stays conscious and stable as rescuers work to reach him.

More than 24 hours have passed since the incident, with teams from SINAC, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), and the Costa Rican Fire Department coordinating the response. They use ropes and other gear to navigate the terrain, which limits access and slows progress. Officials expect the extraction to take several more hours due to the site’s challenges.

Isla del Coco, located about 550 kilometers off Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, serves as a protected marine and terrestrial reserve known for its biodiversity. Park rangers like the injured man patrol the area to protect wildlife and enforce regulations against illegal fishing and other threats. The island’s rugged landscape, with dense forests and high cliffs, often poses risks to those working there.

This event follows another recent emergency on the island. Two weeks ago, a marine biologist sustained injuries in an accident, requiring similar rescue efforts. These incidents highlight the dangers faced by conservation workers in remote locations.

Once rescuers pull the ranger from the ravine, plans include stabilizing him on site before transporting him to the mainland for medical care. A helicopter or boat evacuation remains the likely option, given the island’s isolation.