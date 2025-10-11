No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaGuatemalaGuatemala Accepts First Honduran Deportees from US

Guatemala Accepts First Honduran Deportees from US

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Migrants deported from the US to Guatemala
(Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)

Guatemala has started accepting deportees from other countries as part of its deal with the United States, with the first group of Hondurans arriving on a flight from Dallas last Friday. Officials from the Guatemalan Institute of Migration confirmed they handled the reception of three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans at the airport.

The Hondurans were moved to the Migrant Care Center for Foreign Migrants, known as CAMIEX, before heading back to their home country. This step marks the beginning of Guatemala’s role in processing third-country nationals expelled by the U.S., a commitment made earlier this year.

Back in February, President Bernardo Arévalo met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and agreed to boost deportation flights by 40 percent. The plan covers both Guatemalan citizens and people from other nations, aiming to speed up removals from the U.S. border. Arévalo described it as a way to manage migration flows more effectively across the region.

This development comes amid shifting patterns in U.S. immigration enforcement. Under the previous administration led by President Joe Biden, deportations to Guatemala hit a high point. In 2024, the U.S. sent back 61,680 people on 508 flights, including men, women, and children—a sharp rise from prior years. The 2023 total stood at 55,302 Guatemalans deported, which was already above the 2019 record of 54,599.

So far in 2025, the numbers tell a different story. From January to July, U.S. authorities deported 21,908 adult Guatemalans by air, a 43 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Daily averages have fallen from 168 in 2024 to about 103 this year. Experts point to tougher border policies under the current U.S. administration, which have reduced crossings and shifted focus to mass removals elsewhere.

Guatemala’s decision to take in deportees from places like Honduras fits into a broader Central American strategy. Neighboring countries, including El Salvador, have also signed on to similar arrangements, offering to receive non-citizens expelled from the U.S. These pacts aim to distribute the load of returns and deter irregular migration by making the process quicker.

For Guatemala, handling foreign deportees adds new layers to its migration system. The government has invested in facilities like CAMIEX to manage short-term stays and coordinate transfers. Officials say this helps maintain order while supporting regional cooperation on security and economic issues tied to migration.

The first flight’s arrival highlights how these agreements are now in action. With plans for more frequent deportations, Guatemala expects to see additional groups in the coming months. This could strain resources but also open doors to U.S. aid for infrastructure and anti-trafficking efforts.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Bill Targets Pretrial Detention for Organized Crime Cases

Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly is moving forward with a bill that aims to strengthen the rules around pretrial detention in response to growing threats...
Read more

Costa Rican Congressman Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations from 2006

Fabricio Alvarado, a sitting congressman and presidential hopeful for the New Republic Party, now contends with a formal complaint accusing him of sexually abusing...
Read more

Costa Rica TSE Seeks to Lift President Chaves Immunity

Costa Rica's electoral tribunal has stepped up pressure on President Rodrigo Chaves by asking lawmakers to strip his immunity over claims of political interference...
Read more

Celebrate 128 Years of Costa Rica’s National Theater

The National Theater turns 128 this month, and starting Sunday, October 12, it opens its doors for a week of events that mix music,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Hyatt Centric Escazú Finalist in GRI Awards

Costa Rica's hotel scene keeps building momentum on the global stage. The Hyatt Centric San José Escazú stands out as a finalist for Best...
Read more

Costa Rican Hotels Warn of Job Risks Amid Drop in Tourists

Hotels across Costa Rica face mounting pressures as tourist numbers dip and a sluggish dollar exchange rate eats into their earnings. From January to...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support