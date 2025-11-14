Costa Rica suffered a 1-0 defeat to Haiti on Thursday in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The loss at Stadion Ergilio Hato leaves La Sele’s path to the tournament in serious doubt, with just one match left in Group C.

Haiti struck late in the first half. Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the 44th minute, finishing from close range after a build-up down the left side. Ruben Providence delivered the assist that broke through Costa Rica’s defense. The goal proved enough, as Haiti’s backline held firm.

Costa Rica controlled much of the play but failed to create clear chances. The team pushed forward in the second half, yet Haiti’s goalkeeper Johny Placide stood out with six saves to maintain the shutout. La Sele’s attacks lacked precision and missed opportunities piled up.

Coach Miguel Herrera, known as Piojo, saw his side drop points in a game they needed to win. Costa Rica entered the match knowing a victory would strengthen their standing, but the result now puts them at risk. The team sits in a precarious spot, needing a strong finish and help from other results.

The performance drew sharp reactions from fans back home. Supporters expressed frustration over defensive errors and a lack of finishing. One follower called the effort “pathetic,” highlighting how the team let down in a must-win scenario. Others pointed to the easier qualifying format this cycle, making the slip-up sting more.

Herrera’s tactics came under fire. The Mexican coach, who took over to guide Costa Rica through qualifiers, now faces pressure. His decisions on lineup and substitutions did not yield the needed spark. Players like Joel Campbell tried to rally, but the group effort fell short.

This defeat marks Costa Rica’s second loss in the final round. Earlier results showed promise, but inconsistency has plagued the squad. Haiti, meanwhile, climbed to second in the group with the win, boosting their own hopes.

La Sele’s final qualifier comes against Honduras next week. A win is essential, but even that might not secure direct qualification. The team could end up in the repechaje, fighting for a spot against teams from other confederations.

Players will need to regroup fast. Veterans like Keylor Navas, if available, must lead the charge. Younger talents have to step up amid the tension. Costa Rica has a history of punching above its weight in World Cups, reaching the quarterfinals in 2014. This group aims to build on that legacy, but time runs short.

The federation backed Herrera for his experience, including leading Mexico to the 2014 World Cup. Yet results define success, and this loss tests that choice. Fans hope for a turnaround, but realism tempers expectations.

Costa Rica’s soccer community feels the weight of this moment. The nation has rallied behind La Sele before, and they will again. But the road to 2026 just got steeper.