US Deportation Flights to Central America Surge Under Trump

The United States has significantly increased deportation flights to Mexico and Central America this year, reaching record levels as the Trump administration accelerates immigration enforcement. Data from immigration watchdogs and government reports show a 41 percent surge in deportation operations compared to 2024, putting added pressure on countries like Guatemala and Honduras.

In July, deportation flights peaked at 1,214, bringing the total for 2025 to nearly 6,000 by the end of August. Most flights were bound for Mexico and Central America, operated primarily by three charter carriers. June alone saw 209 flights, up 10 percent from May and 54 percent above the six-month average.

The uptick follows the Trump administration’s return to office in January. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a 15 percent increase in deportations this year, with more than 1,000 removal flights from January through July.

In fiscal year 2024, Mexican nationals comprised 32 percent of all deportees—a trend that has continued into 2025. Some weeks in mid-2025 saw as many as nine flights to Mexico, up from just one per week last year.

Guatemala received roughly one-quarter of all deportation flights this year, with Honduras accounting for about 20 percent. El Salvador, Costa Rica, and other regional nations have also seen consistent returns.

In February, Guatemala agreed to a 40 percent increase in deportation flights. Analysts predict that more than 200,000 Central Americans could be repatriated in 2025. Aid shortfalls and logistical issues—such as arrivals far from support centers in Mexico—have worsened conditions for deportees.

Not all nations have cooperated smoothly. In January, Mexico refused landing clearance to a U.S. military aircraft. Colombia blocked deportation flights over treatment concerns, triggering U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, Panama has reoriented its foreign policy, and Venezuela released detained Americans amid broader immigration talks.

The effects are deeply felt across the region. Families struggle with reintegration in communities that lack jobs and social services. Costa Rica, though not a primary destination, is affected by both regional migration shifts and cross-border challenges. Local organizations are tracking the rising trend, as U.S. deportation efforts show no signs of slowing.