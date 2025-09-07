No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaUS Deportation Flights to Central America Surge Under Trump

US Deportation Flights to Central America Surge Under Trump

Guest Author
By Guest Author
Guatemala immigrants at the airport
Washington Post photo by Michael S. Williamson

The United States has significantly increased deportation flights to Mexico and Central America this year, reaching record levels as the Trump administration accelerates immigration enforcement. Data from immigration watchdogs and government reports show a 41 percent surge in deportation operations compared to 2024, putting added pressure on countries like Guatemala and Honduras.

In July, deportation flights peaked at 1,214, bringing the total for 2025 to nearly 6,000 by the end of August. Most flights were bound for Mexico and Central America, operated primarily by three charter carriers. June alone saw 209 flights, up 10 percent from May and 54 percent above the six-month average.

The uptick follows the Trump administration’s return to office in January. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a 15 percent increase in deportations this year, with more than 1,000 removal flights from January through July.

In fiscal year 2024, Mexican nationals comprised 32 percent of all deportees—a trend that has continued into 2025. Some weeks in mid-2025 saw as many as nine flights to Mexico, up from just one per week last year.

Guatemala received roughly one-quarter of all deportation flights this year, with Honduras accounting for about 20 percent. El Salvador, Costa Rica, and other regional nations have also seen consistent returns.

In February, Guatemala agreed to a 40 percent increase in deportation flights. Analysts predict that more than 200,000 Central Americans could be repatriated in 2025. Aid shortfalls and logistical issues—such as arrivals far from support centers in Mexico—have worsened conditions for deportees.

Not all nations have cooperated smoothly. In January, Mexico refused landing clearance to a U.S. military aircraft. Colombia blocked deportation flights over treatment concerns, triggering U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, Panama has reoriented its foreign policy, and Venezuela released detained Americans amid broader immigration talks.

The effects are deeply felt across the region. Families struggle with reintegration in communities that lack jobs and social services. Costa Rica, though not a primary destination, is affected by both regional migration shifts and cross-border challenges. Local organizations are tracking the rising trend, as U.S. deportation efforts show no signs of slowing.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Debuts 9-1-1 Tourist Police Hub to Boost Visitor Safety

In a joint effort to strengthen security and provide immediate assistance for tourists visiting the country, authorities inaugurated the Tourist Police 9-1-1 Operations Center...
Read more

Costa Rica Outrage as Nicaragua Coach Questions Star Goalkeeper

Nicaragua's Chilean coach Marco Antonio Figueroa fired off sharp comments ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, brushing off star goalkeeper Keylor...
Read more

Nicaraguan Brothers Die in Costa Rica Illegal Gold Mine Collapse

Rescue teams in Costa Rica pulled the bodies of two young Nicaraguan men from a deep tunnel in an illegal gold mine in Crucitas,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s San José to Build Advanced $4 Million Security Hub

San Jose plans to start building a new security monitoring center next month with $4 million in funding from the United States. The project,...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Unique White Toucan Captures Hearts of Nature Lover

A Spanish photographer named Kike Arnaiz recently spotted a rare leucistic yellow-throated toucan in Costa Rica, calling it a one-of-a-kind find that left him...
Read more

What to Know About Costa Rica’s Revamped Cédula Rollout

Costa Rica's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, or TSE, has announced a fresh design for the national identity card. The updated cédula will start circulating in...
Read more
Guest Author
Guest Author
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support