Juanes Lands in Costa Rica to Shoot Videos for New Tracks

Colombian singer Juanes
(Photo by Juan Pablo Pino / AFP)

Colombian singer Juanes has arrived in Costa Rica, turning our country’s landscapes into backdrops for his latest music videos. The artist, known for hits like “La Camisa Negra” and “A Dios le Pido,” plans to capture footage across several spots in October.

Juanes chose Costa Rica for its mix of volcanoes, beaches, and cultural sites. He started in Guanacaste, where the area’s natural features fit the themes of his upcoming album. Sources close to the production say he will visit other regions to highlight local elements in the visuals.

The project involves filming clips for multiple songs from his new material. Juanes aims to blend his music with scenes that show Costa Rica’s appeal, drawing on the country’s environment to add depth to the videos.

Local teams support the shoot, handling logistics and permits. Juanes has kept a low profile so far, focusing on work while exploring the sites. Fans in Costa Rica have spotted him, sparking excitement online about possible appearances or collaborations.

This visit marks another connection between Juanes and the region. He performed here in past events, including the Picnic Festival in 2022, where he drew large crowds. Now, he returns to create rather than perform, using the setting to shape his next release.

The videos will promote songs from an album expected soon. Juanes has shared glimpses of his process on social media, hinting at fresh sounds that build on his rock and pop roots.

Costa Rica’s tourism board welcomes the exposure, as international artists like Juanes bring attention to the nation’s spots. The shoot wraps up by month’s end, with the videos set to drop alongside the music.

For now, Juanes focuses on getting the shots right, making the most of his time in the country.

