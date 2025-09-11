Costa Rica’s 2026 Elections: Voters Remain Undecided as Crime Tops Concerns

Costa Ricans face a choice for their next president and lawmakers in five months, on February 1, 2026. The latest poll from the University of Costa Rica’s Center for Political Research and Studies (CIEP-UCR), released on September 10, shows no standout leader. Over half of voters, 57%, say they have not picked a candidate yet. That marks a four-point jump from four years ago.

Laura Fernández of the Sovereign People’s Party (PPSO) leads with 12% support among those planning to vote. She positions herself as the choice to carry on President Rodrigo Chaves’ policies. Chaves himself draws 7% in vote intention, even though the constitution bars him from running again. Álvaro Ramos from the National Liberation Party (PLN) follows at 6%. Ariel Robles of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) sits at 5%.

Ramos, 41, an economist and ex-head of the National Production Council, won his party’s primary in April with 81% of the vote. Robles, a former municipal councilor and activist, calls his party’s showing a sign that voters seek fresh options. Fernández’s edge comes from Chaves’ base, but overall numbers stay low across the board.

The poll highlights growing worries about safety. Insecurity and crime hit 45% as the top issue in September, up 1.3 points since April and 12.7 points from last year. That figure triples mentions of corruption and dwarfs other problems. Homicides reached over 500 this year, driven by drug gangs and arms from abroad.

Corruption comes in second at 15.5%, rising 1.6 points from April and 2.9 from a year prior. It climbed after hitting lows earlier in 2025. The cost of living and economy rank third with 6.9%, holding steady from April but down from double digits in 2023 and 2024. These three issues make up 67% of responses.

Chaves holds a dedicated following despite slipping approval. The poll notes little trust in the government’s handling of key troubles. His team pushed security measures, like arming police with automatic weapons last year, but violence keeps climbing. In August, lawmakers debated stripping his immunity over a contracts probe, a first for any Costa Rican president.

Candidates react to the numbers in different ways. Fernández welcomes her lead but stresses the race stays open. Robles points to his party’s growth as proof of demand for change. Ramos’ camp sees room to build on PLN’s history. The survey suggests the next legislature could match today’s fragmentation, with no party near a majority.

Voters’ hesitation points to a tight contest. Parties scramble to register candidates by October deadlines. Crime’s rise fuels calls for tougher laws, while corruption probes shake faith in leaders. Economy worries linger amid steady inflation and job shifts.

The path ahead looks messy. Chaves’ shadow looms large, but his backers split on who follows him. With so many undecided, shifts in the coming months could flip the field. Costa Ricans watch closely as the campaign heats up.