No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCosta RicaCosta Rica Court Moves to Lift President Chaves’ Immunity

Costa Rica Court Moves to Lift President Chaves’ Immunity

AFP
By AFP
Costa Rica President Chaves
(Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)

Costa Rica’s Supreme Court of Justice on Tuesday asked Congress — for the first time in the history of this country with a well-established democratic tradition — to lift the immunity of President Rodrigo Chaves, who is accused of corruption-related crimes. In the midst of a clash between branches of government, the Full Court voted with 15 in favor and seven against to “submit to the Legislative Assembly the request to lift the immunity” of the president, according to a statement from the judiciary.

Chaves, a 64-year-old conservative economist, was accused by Attorney General Carlo Díaz — with whom he has an open conflict — of forcing a communications services company contracted by the Presidency to give $32,000 to his friend and former image advisor, Federico Cruz.

Díaz accuses the president of the crime of extortion, which carries a penalty of two to eight years in prison for public officials who force or induce someone “to give or promise, improperly, for themselves or a third party, a good or financial benefit,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The final decision lies with” the legislators, the statement said. The Court also requested the lifting of immunity for the Minister of Culture, Jorge Rodríguez, on the same charges.

According to investigators, the hiring of the company during Chaves’ term (2022–2026) was carried out using funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) through a “seemingly” improper procedure. The president has not yet responded publicly, while Rodríguez said he has a “clear conscience and a clean record.”

A Friend of Bukele

Judicial and electoral authorities are also conducting other investigations into the president for alleged political partisanship. In his press conferences and official events, Chaves often discredits opposition parties, judges, prosecutors, and legislators, and frequently attacks critical media outlets.

Chaves, a former World Bank official, cannot seek consecutive re-election due to a constitutional ban, but close aides do not rule out that he may run for a seat in the Legislative Assembly. His tough-talking populist profile has helped him in the polls. Chaves has said he hopes his party will win a qualified majority in Congress in the February 2026 presidential and legislative elections, allowing him to push through a series of national reforms.

He is an admirer of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, and several months ago sent his Minister of Justice, Gerald Campos, to visit El Salvador’s maximum-security “mega prison,” whose harsh detention conditions have been criticized by human rights groups.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Pride 2025 Closing Event Bans Minors, Sparks Outrage

Costa Rica’s Pride 2025 closing event, set for June 29 at San José’s Plaza de la Democracia, was thrown into controversy when the government...
Read more

2025 Gold Cup: Honduras Advances After Dramatic Shootout, Mexico Ends Goal Drought

Honduras, with a surprising and dramatic penalty shootout victory over Panama, and Mexico, with a lackluster win against Saudi Arabia, advanced Saturday to the...
Read more

Costa Rica Joins U.S. Global Entry, Easing Travel for Tourists

Costa Rica took a big step forward, by officially joining the U.S. Global Entry program, a move set to make travel smoother for Costa...
Read more

Why Costa Rica Feels Like a Safe Haven for This Longtime Expat

If someone asked me to sum up why I live in Costa Rica in 5 words or less, my answer could well be: “It...
Read more

Costa Rica Green Hotels Lead Global Sustainable Tourism

Costa Rica’s reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism grows stronger every year, with our green hotels setting a high bar for eco-conscious hospitality...
Read more

El Salvador Slams Paris Fashion Show Inspired by Cecot Mega-Prison Inmates

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, joked on Saturday that he could send inmates from his mega-prison to France, after they were represented...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support