JetBlue’s Fort Lauderdale Expansion Brings Daily Flights to Liberia Costa Rica

JetBlue flights to Costa Rica
(Courtesy of ICT)

JetBlue Airways is expanding its reach at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with nine new nonstop routes, including new daily service to Liberia, Costa Rica. Starting December 4.

This daily flight will connect South Florida to Costa Rica’s Guanacaste region, a favorite for beachgoers and adventure travelers. With a record 113 daily departures planned for peak winter season, JetBlue solidifies its spot as the leading airline at the airport.

The new Liberia route, operating year-round on Airbus A320 aircraft, makes travel to Costa Rica easier for both Costa Ricans and tourists. It joins other new destinations like Cali, Colombia – a first for JetBlue – along with Aruba, Cartagena, Grand Cayman, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, San Pedro Sula, and St. Maarten. Most routes launch in November or December, with Cali’s start date still pending government approval.

JetBlue is also increasing flights on popular existing routes, such as Boston, San Juan, and Cancún, while competitors like Spirit Airlines scale back at Fort Lauderdale. This move strengthens JetBlue’s role as a key player for travelers seeking reliable and affordable options across the Americas.

For Costa Rica, the daily Liberia flights mean more direct access to Fort Lauderdale, a major hub for connecting flights. Whether for vacations, family visits, or business, the route offers convenience and JetBlue’s signature service, including free Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment, and complimentary snacks.

Here’s a snapshot of JetBlue’s new routes from Fort Lauderdale to Central and South America:

DestinationAirport CodeStart DateFrequency
Liberia, Costa RicaLIRDecember 4, 2025Daily
Cali, ColombiaCLOTo be announcedTo be announced
Cartagena, ColombiaCTGDecember 4, 2025Daily
San Pedro Sula, HondurasSAPDecember 4, 2025Daily

Travelers can book flights now, with fares starting around $100 one-way for select routes. This expansion highlights JetBlue’s focus on growing its network in South Florida, making Costa Rica and other destinations more accessible than ever.

