No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Boosts Bitcoin Reserves with 21 BTC on Bitcoin Day

El Salvador Boosts Bitcoin Reserves with 21 BTC on Bitcoin Day

Tico Times
By Tico Times
El Salvador Bitcoin Day

President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador purchased 21 Bitcoin to mark the fourth anniversary of the country adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender. The move brings the nation’s total Bitcoin reserves to 6,313.18 BTC, worth more than $701 million at current prices.

Bukele shared the news on X, posting a screenshot of the transaction and writing, “Buying 21 bitcoin for Bitcoin Day.” The 21 BTC, valued at around $2.3 million, fits into El Salvador’s ongoing strategy of regular purchases. In the past week alone, the government added 28 BTC to its stack.

El Salvador first made Bitcoin legal tender on September 7, 2021, becoming the first country to do so. Since then, Bukele’s administration has bought Bitcoin during price dips, treating it as a long-term asset. The latest buy comes amid Bitcoin trading near $111,000 per coin, pushing the country’s holdings into substantial unrealized gains.

The government tracks its Bitcoin through a public dashboard, showing steady accumulation. Bukele often points to profits from these holdings, with the treasury up over $200 million from initial buys. This approach contrasts with traditional reserves like gold, which El Salvador also holds.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy includes initiatives like the Chivo wallet for citizens and mining with geothermal energy. Adoption has grown, with businesses accepting BTC and tourists drawn to the experiment. Critics argue it adds volatility to public finances, but supporters see it as a hedge against inflation.

Bukele remains committed. He has said Bitcoin represents financial freedom for the country. With this latest addition, El Salvador shows no signs of slowing its Bitcoin buys. As prices fluctuate, the nation’s treasury continues to reflect that bet.

Trending Now

US Visa Restrictions Target Central Americans Linked to China

The United States has rolled out a new policy that bars visas for certain Central American citizens linked to China's Communist Party. Secretary of...
Read more

Costa Rica Outrage as Nicaragua Coach Questions Star Goalkeeper

Nicaragua's Chilean coach Marco Antonio Figueroa fired off sharp comments ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, brushing off star goalkeeper Keylor...
Read more

U.S. Senator Sounds Alarm on Cartel Grip Tightening in Costa Rica

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts raised concerns about Costa Rica's growing role in drug trafficking during a recent Senate hearing. The Republican from Nebraska spoke...
Read more

Costa Rica Coffee Growers Struggle with Exchange Rate Policy Effects

Costa Rica's coffee growers deal with tough times from a low exchange rate that cuts into their earnings, even as global coffee prices hit...
Read more

Costa Rica halts most postal services to U.S. due to 15% import tax

Correos de Costa Rica announced the temporary suspension of several shipping services to the United States due to new tariff provisions implemented by the...
Read more

Costa Rica Debuts 9-1-1 Tourist Police Hub to Boost Visitor Safety

In a joint effort to strengthen security and provide immediate assistance for tourists visiting the country, authorities inaugurated the Tourist Police 9-1-1 Operations Center...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support