Amanda Anisimova’s Journey From Costa Rica’s Copa del Café to US Open Final

Amanda Anisimova first made her mark in Costa Rica back in 2016. At just 14 years old, she claimed the title at the Copa del Café, the country’s top junior tennis event. Now, nine years later, she has reached the final of the 2025 US Open, putting her early success in Escazú back in the spotlight for local fans.

The Copa del Café, known internationally as the Coffee Bowl, runs each January at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazú, San José. This ITF Grade 1 junior tournament has drawn young talent from around the globe for over 50 years. It receives backing from the International Tennis Federation and various national federations, making it a key stop on the junior circuit. Past champions include players who went on to pro success, like Marie Bouzková from the Czech Republic and Camila Osorio from Colombia.

In 2016, Anisimova entered as the top seed and met expectations. She powered through the draw, saving her best for the final against fellow American Tyra Hurricane Black. Anisimova jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, winning 6-2, 6-2. After the match, she called the event an “extraordinary tournament,” praising the organization and atmosphere. That win helped push her to a career-high junior ranking of No. 2 later that year.

Costa Ricans remember her well. Local media highlighted her 2016 triumph when she advanced to the US Open final this year. One report described it as a surprise story, noting how her Costa Rican title set the stage for her shot at history in New York. Another called her run a “redemption,” linking her junior days here to her current form.

The Copa del Café continues to spotlight emerging stars. It offers a platform for juniors to test their skills against international competition, often serving as a launchpad to the pros. Anisimova’s path shows its impact – from winning in Escazú to facing the best on the biggest stages.

Fast forward to 2025, and Anisimova delivered a standout US Open. She started strong, beating Kimberly Birrell, Maya Joint, Jaqueline Cristian, and Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the quarterfinals. There, she upset world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets, calling it her most meaningful win. It avenged a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Swiatek in the Wimbledon final just two months earlier.

In the semifinals, Anisimova rallied past Naomi Osaka in a three-set battle, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3. She overcame early errors and pressure, finding her rhythm to dominate the baseline and close out the match after nearly three hours. That victory made her the first American woman to reach the US Open final since Serena Williams in 2019.

The final against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka proved tough. Anisimova fought back in the second set, winning three straight games to force a tiebreak, but Sabalenka held on for a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. Anisimova committed 29 unforced errors, while Sabalenka stayed composed. The closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium added challenges, with Anisimova noting visibility issues on serve.

After the match, Anisimova reflected on her run. “It’s been a great summer,” she said. “Making two Grand Slam finals in a row is great, but it’s also super hard. I think I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today.” She spoke about the emotional weight of consecutive finals without a title, but the Wimbledon loss motivated her to improve.

Sabalenka offered encouragement during the trophy ceremony. “Amanda, I know how much it hurts losing in the final,” she said. “But trust me, the moment you win your first one—and you are going to win it, you play incredible tennis—you’re going to enjoy it even more.” Sabalenka’s win marked her fourth Grand Slam and made her the first woman to repeat at the US Open since Serena Williams from 2012-2014.

Despite the defeat, Anisimova’s performance boosted her to a career-high No. 4 ranking. Her 2025 season includes a WTA 1000 title in Doha and strong major showings, with 39 wins, 16 losses, and over $5 million in prize money.

For Costa Ricans, Anisimova’s story resonates. Her 2016 Copa del Café win remains a point of pride, showing how the tournament helps shape future stars. As she looks ahead, losses like these fuel her drive. “I’ve been motivated,” she said after the final. “I hope I can keep working hard to give myself more opportunities.”

The Copa del Café keeps producing moments like this, reminding everyone here in Costa Rica of its role in global tennis.