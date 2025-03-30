Sabalenka Triumphs Over Pegula to Win The 2025 Miami Open Women’s Title

Today the Hard Rock Stadium buzzed with excitement as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faced off against No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final of the Miami Open. In a match that showcased power, precision, and resilience, Sabalenka emerged victorious with a 7-5, 6-2 win, securing her first Miami Open title and further solidifying her dominance in the WTA rankings.

The final was a rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open championship, where Sabalenka had previously bested Pegula. Coming into the match, Sabalenka was the clear favorite, having not dropped a single set throughout the tournament. Her commanding performance continued against Pegula, who had fought her way to the final with grit, enduring three three-set matches earlier in the week. Despite Pegula’s tenacity, Sabalenka’s relentless baseline game and powerful serves proved too much to overcome.

The first set was a tight affair, with both players trading breaks early on. Pegula, known for her endurance, pushed Sabalenka to the limit, forcing long rallies and testing the top seed’s consistency. However, Sabalenka’s ability to seize key moments shone through as she broke Pegula’s serve at 6-5 to clinch the set 7-5. The crowd, energized by the competitive display, roared in approval as Sabalenka gained momentum.

In the second set, Sabalenka elevated her game, breaking Pegula’s serve twice to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Pegula, visibly fatigued from her grueling tournament run, struggled to find answers to Sabalenka’s aggressive play. The Belarusian closed out the match 6-2, raising her arms in triumph as the stadium erupted in applause. The victory earned Sabalenka 1,000 ranking points and a prize of $1,124,380, along with the coveted Miami Open crystal trophy.

Post-match, Sabalenka expressed her joy at winning in her adopted home of South Florida. “It feels amazing to win here in Miami. The crowd, the energy—it’s so special,” she said. Pegula, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Sabalenka’s superior performance: “She was just too good today. I gave it everything, but she’s at another level right now.”

This win marks Sabalenka’s third WTA 1000 title and underscores her stellar 2025 season. As the clay-court season looms, all eyes will be on whether she can maintain this form heading into the French Open. For Pegula, the loss stings, but reaching her third final of the year signals her continued rise among the sport’s elite. The 2025 Miami Open women’s final will be remembered as a showcase of top-tier tennis, with Sabalenka cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with.

Aryna Sabalenka executes a dynamic high return at the 2025 Miami Open. Photo: Steven Hodel

Aryna Sabalenka’s passionate celebratory yell reflects the intensity and excitement of the match. Photo: Steven Hodel

Aryna Sabalenka executing a dynamic high return at the 2025 Miami Open Women’s Final. Photo: Steven Hodel