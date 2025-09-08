Costa Rica Hosts Haiti in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Match

Costa Rica hosts Haiti tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the National Stadium in San José for the second matchday of the Concacaf final round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Both teams sit with one point in Group C after opening draws, making this game a big step toward securing a spot in the tournament.

La Sele drew a 1-1 tie against Nicaragua last week, with Alexis Gamboa finding the net for Costa Rica’s only goal. That result left the team frustrated, especially after playing with an extra man for part of the match but failing to hold on.

Haiti, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 stalemate at home against Honduras, a game where they created chances but couldn’t convert. Analysts point to Haiti’s poor finishing and lack of creativity up front as reasons they didn’t grab all three points, despite a solid defense.

The group also includes Honduras and Nicaragua, with all four teams level on points so far. In this format, the group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up advances to intercontinental playoffs. For Haiti, this represents their best shot in 50 years to reach the finals, having last appeared in 1974. Costa Rica, a regular in recent World Cups, can’t afford slips if they aim to return.

Head coach Miguel Herrera has the squad mostly set, but young center back Santiago Van Der Putten remains a question mark after a minor injury in training. “He felt some discomfort during yesterday’s session, and we’ll check his progress tomorrow,” Herrera said in a press conference. Van Der Putten trained apart from the group on Monday, and his status will come down to a final assessment.

Herrera stayed quiet on specifics but hinted at lineup tweaks. He focused more on mindset than tactics. “There will be changes, but what we need most is mental strength. We can’t fall apart in the final minutes,” he noted. Reflecting on the Nicaragua game, he added, “We played well for 65 minutes, but we didn’t manage the end right. These qualifiers demand maturity. Haiti will come to win, and so must we.”

The draw in Managua highlighted an ongoing problem for Costa Rica: no clear playmaker in midfield to control and create. Under Herrera, the team knows another dropped result could hurt their chances badly.

Haiti holds an edge in recent history, unbeaten in their last three meetings with Costa Rica, including a 2-1 win in the 2019 Gold Cup group stage. Les Grenadiers showed resilience against Honduras but struggled with execution. Their attack lacked sharpness, and midfield transitions were slow, leading to missed opportunities. Haiti’s federation has called for national unity to push for qualification, emphasizing the historic opportunity.

Back home, former star Rolando Fonseca didn’t hold back after the Nicaragua result. He targeted captain Francisco Calvo for saying the gap between teams had narrowed. “Calvo, you’re playing with 10 men and you’re telling me the gap has narrowed?” Fonseca said. He urged the players to step up for their families and dreams, and warned the federation: “If you don’t win tomorrow, pack your things and go home.”

Predictions favor Costa Rica, with some outlets expecting a 2-0 home win due to their experience and crowd support. Haiti, though, has proven tough, and their counterattacks could test La Sele’s backline. Fans can catch the action live on local channels or streams, with tickets available through the federation. This matchup could shape Group C early, as both sides chase points to stay in the hunt.