Costa Rica Held to 1-1 Draw by Nicaragua in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica’s national team traveled to Managua expecting a strong start in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers but left with just a point after a 1-1 draw against Nicaragua last night. La Sele took the lead early yet failed to capitalize on their advantage when the hosts went down to ten players, allowing Nicaragua to fight back and equalize in a match that exposed some defensive lapses.

The game at Estadio Nacional kicked off with Costa Rica controlling possession and pressing forward. Alexis Gamboa headed in the opener for La Sele in the first half, giving them a deserved edge based on their form heading into the qualifiers.

Keylor Navas, anchoring the goal, looked solid early on, but the team struggled to build on that momentum. Nicaragua, playing at home for their historic debut in this round, showed grit despite the odds stacked against them historically—Costa Rica had won all previous official encounters.

As the second half unfolded, Nicaragua’s Byron Bonilla leveled the score with a well-taken shot, sparking celebrations among the local fans. This came after one of their players received a red card, leaving them short-handed but somehow more determined.

Costa Rica pushed for a winner, with Manfred Ugalde and Anthony Contreras creating chances, but shots went wide or were saved. The Ticos held about 63% possession and outshot their opponents, yet the final whistle confirmed the stalemate.

Miguel Herrera had fielded a lineup featuring experienced names like Navas, Francisco Calvo, and Orlando Galo, aiming to dominate from the start. Post-match, the result felt like a missed opportunity, especially given Nicaragua’s underdog status and the fact that Costa Rica entered with a string of wins in prior games. Herrera’s side had won their last five matches before this, making the draw a reminder that no game in these qualifiers comes easy.

From San José to the stands in Managua, Tico supporters expressed frustration online and in real-time reactions, noting how the team let a winnable match slip. Nicaraguan fans, on the other hand, treated the point like a victory, with the stadium buzzing ahead of kickoff and vendors selling out team gear. This clash marked the first time these neighbors met in the final qualifying stage, adding regional rivalry to the mix.

Looking ahead, the draw keeps Costa Rica in the hunt for one of the automatic World Cup spots, but it underscores the need for sharper finishing and better game management. Nicaragua, under coach Marco Antonio Figueroa, celebrated the resilience that earned them a share of the points despite the numerical disadvantage. For La Sele, the focus shifts to upcoming fixtures, where they’ll need to convert dominance into wins to secure qualification for 2026.

In the broader Concacaf picture, other results like El Salvador’s upset over Guatemala highlighted the unpredictability of this round. Costa Rica’s players, including young talents like Josimar Alcócer and Alonso Martínez, showed promise but will aim to gel better as the campaign progresses. Our team returns home knowing that while a point on the road isn’t disastrous, it leaves room for improvement in a group where every result counts.