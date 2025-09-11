Costa Rica Police Raid Resort Over Miller Gardner’s Death

Costa Rican authorities searched the Arenas del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio, six months after 14-year-old Miller Gardner died there from carbon monoxide poisoning. The raid targets evidence to check for possible negligence in the case.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) led the operation with a small team of agents. They arrived in three pickup trucks and focused on collecting documents and digital items, such as computers or records. This marks the second search at the hotel; the first happened on March 28, shortly after the death.

The Quepos and Parrita Prosecutor’s Office directs the probe. Officials aim to determine if the death counts as negligent homicide, meaning it stemmed from carelessness. “The Quepos and Parrita Prosecutor’s Office can confirm that it is conducting a search to gather evidence relevant to the case. For now, that is all the information that can be provided,” the office stated.

Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, passed away on March 21 while on vacation with his parents, Brett and Jessica, and his 16-year-old brother. A family member found him unresponsive in his room that morning.

Early reports pointed to asphyxiation, possibly from food poisoning or a reaction to medication after he fell ill the day before. But tests ruled that out. Toxicology results confirmed carbon monoxide as the cause, with carboxyhemoglobin levels at 64%—lethal above 50%. OIJ detected up to 600 parts per million in the room, far over the safe level of zero. Investigators suspect the gas leaked from a nearby machine room.

OIJ Director Wálter Espinoza Zúñiga noted the high contamination levels days after the incident. The resort blocked off the room soon after and pledged full cooperation. Arenas del Mar issued a statement expressing condolences and support for the family.

The case drew attention from the Costa Rica Health Ministry, which looked into the resort’s practices. Some travelers canceled stays at the hotel amid reports of the incident.

As of June, authorities still examined leads on poisoning and potential foul play, though carbon monoxide remains the confirmed cause. No charges have surfaced yet, and the investigation continues.