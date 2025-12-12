Cyclists from Costa Rica and neighboring countries line up today for the start of the Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica Telecable 2025. The race started this morning from Heredia, heading to Grecia over a 95.6-kilometer stage that sets the tone for ten days of competition.

Federación Costarricense de Ciclismo officials unveiled the event Thursday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Heredia. They outlined a course that emphasizes climbs and endurance, with nine road stages, one uphill time trial, 15 mountain classifications, and 19 intermediate sprints. Competitors face more than 1,200 kilometers total, wrapping up on December 21.

Local teams lead the field, including Colono Bikestation kölbi under new director Elías Vega. Riders like Joseph Ramírez, fresh from a stage win in Panama’s Vuelta a Chiriquí, join the mix. International contingents add depth, with Mexico’s Canel’s-Java featuring Owen Wright and Sebastián Brenes, Ecuador’s Movistar Best PC including Erik Fernando Pozo and Nixon Efraín Rosero, and Colombia’s Plus Performance-Sersan bringing Heiner Parra and Alexander Gil.

Colombia holds a notable history here, as the second-most successful nation in past races. Parra and Gil express confidence in contending for top spots. Guatemala’s national squad, with Bryan Ríos, Rony Julajuj, Dorian Monterroso, Edgar Grave, Henry Huinac, and Rudy Matzar, rounds out key participants.

The route favors climbers, with long hauls through varied terrain. Friday’s opener from Heredia to Grecia covers rolling roads, testing early form. Subsequent stages build intensity, including demanding ascents that could decide the general classification.

Telecable provides live coverage, allowing fans to track the action. Spectators along the course expect strong support, as the event draws communities together each year. Riders prepare for physical demands, with recovery key amid back-to-back efforts. The UCI 2.2 classification attracts points hunters, boosting careers for emerging talent.

This edition marks the 59th running, maintaining tradition while adapting to modern standards. Organizers focus on safety and fair play, with anti-doping measures in place. As the peloton rolls out, attention turns to who claims early leads. Costa Rican hopefuls aim to defend home ground against seasoned visitors.