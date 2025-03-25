Tragedy in Costa Rica: Yankees Star Brett Gardner Mourns Son’s Death

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, died in Costa Rica while on vacation with his family. The teenager was found dead inside a hotel room in Manuel Antonio, Quepos. According to his parents, the family was on vacation when several of its members fell ill for unknown reasons, which triggered the death of the young man while he was sleeping.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) indicated that, preliminarily, the cause was asphyxia. However, the Forensic Pathology Section discarded this cause, since, upon analysis of the body, no obstruction in the respiratory tract was found. “A consultation was conducted with the doctor of the Forensic Pathology Section of the OIJ and it is preliminarily ruled out that the cause of death was asphyxiation, because at the time of inspection of the body, no macro-level anomalies were observed in the respiratory tract,” they said.

For the moment, the agents are waiting for the toxicological analysis in order to verify if Miller consumed or was exposed to any toxic substance, food or drug. Gardner, his wife and sons were enjoying a family vacation in one of Costa Rica’s most popular places. Yesterday, they confirmed the tragic news.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” they said.

The family thanked the unwavering support and countless demonstrations of love and asked for their privacy to be respected during this painful moment. “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss… Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing,” the family said.