Costa Rica Has the World’s Second-Worst Traffic

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica Traffic
Alberto Font/The Tico Times

Drivers here in Costa Rica spend hours stuck in gridlock each day, and new figures confirm the problem ranks among the most severe worldwide. According to the latest mid-year 2025 report from Numbeo, the global cost-of-living database, Costa Rica holds the second spot for worst traffic congestion, trailing only Nigeria.

The report measures traffic conditions through a traffic index that factors in commute times, driver dissatisfaction, and CO2 emissions from congestion. Costa Rica scored 301.0 on this index, far above the global average. In comparison, Nigeria topped the list at 334.8, followed by Sri Lanka at 256.8, Bangladesh at 253.2, and Kenya at 240.1.

In San José the conditions prove especially tough. The city’s traffic index hits 327.8, placing it second globally behind Lagos, Nigeria. Commuters here report average travel times of 60 minutes for distances that should take half that in lighter traffic. This leads to an inefficiency index of 317.8, highlighting lost productivity and fuel waste.

Local residents feel the impact daily. Office workers in the Greater Metropolitan Area often leave home before dawn to beat the rush, only to arrive late anyway. Public transport users face overcrowded buses that crawl through packed streets. Delivery services struggle with delays, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers alike.

Government officials acknowledge the issue. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation points to rapid urban growth, limited road infrastructure, and a surge in vehicle ownership as key causes. Over the past decade, the number of cars on Costa Rican roads has doubled, while major highways remain largely unchanged. Efforts to expand public transit, including plans for an electric train system, move forward slowly due to funding constraints.

Experts suggest short-term fixes like better traffic signal coordination and incentives for carpooling. Long-term solutions call for investment in wider roads, more bridges, and sustainable transport options. Neighboring countries like Panama and Mexico fare better, with indices of 156.4 and 174.0, respectively, showing that targeted improvements can make a difference.

For many of us Ticos, the congestion affects more than just travel. It contributes to stress, air pollution, and economic strain. Families budget extra for gas, and health concerns rise from prolonged exposure to exhaust. During the rainy season congestion intensifies with flooded roads that worsen the backups, turning routine trips into veritable ordeals.

The Numbeo data draws from user-submitted reports worldwide, offering a real-time snapshot of conditions. While Costa Rica excels in areas like biodiversity and quality of life, this ranking underscores a pressing need for action on infrastructure. Officials promise updates on improvement projects in the coming months. In the meantime, drivers here can adapt by planning routes carefully and advocating for change through community groups.

