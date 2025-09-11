Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Bolsonaro for Coup Attempt

Brazil’s Supreme Court has convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to stage a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The five-judge panel delivered a 4–1 ruling on Thursday, finding the 70-year-old guilty of leading an armed criminal organization with the aim of overturning the election results. The court will now determine his prison sentence, which could exceed 40 years.

Plot to Overturn Election

Prosecutors said Bolsonaro and his allies organized a coup plan that allegedly included an assassination plot against President Lula, though the plan was never executed due to lack of support from top military leaders. Seven co-defendants — including former ministers and military chiefs — were also convicted.

Justice Cristiano Zanin, the final judge to cast a vote, said the court had proven the existence of “an armed criminal organization” and that the accused must be sentenced accordingly. Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August and did not attend the hearings, citing health problems.

Political Fallout

The verdict has deepened political polarization in Brazil. Supporters of the ruling applauded the decision as a defense of democracy. In a Brasília bar where the trial was broadcast live, customers cheered and chanted “Bolsonaro to prison!”

“After such a long wait, this despicable man is finally being sent to jail,” said Virgilio Soares, a 46-year-old translator.

Others, including Bolsonaro’s allies, dismissed the process as politically motivated. “They call it a trial, but everyone already knew the outcome before it even began,” said Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son.

Justice Luiz Fux, the lone dissenting vote, warned against turning the case into a “political trial” and said there was insufficient evidence to convict.

What’s Next

The ruling is expected to reshape Brazil’s 2026 presidential race. President Lula, 79, has signaled plans to run for re-election, while the conviction is likely to accelerate the right’s search for a candidate to succeed Bolsonaro, who remains politically disqualified.

The verdict also comes amid criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who imposed punitive tariffs on Brazilian imports and called the case a “witch hunt” against his ally