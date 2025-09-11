No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeLatin AmericaBrazilBrazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Bolsonaro for Coup Attempt

Brazil’s Supreme Court Convicts Bolsonaro for Coup Attempt

AFP
By AFP
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
(Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP)

Brazil’s Supreme Court has convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to stage a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The five-judge panel delivered a 4–1 ruling on Thursday, finding the 70-year-old guilty of leading an armed criminal organization with the aim of overturning the election results. The court will now determine his prison sentence, which could exceed 40 years.

Plot to Overturn Election

Prosecutors said Bolsonaro and his allies organized a coup plan that allegedly included an assassination plot against President Lula, though the plan was never executed due to lack of support from top military leaders. Seven co-defendants — including former ministers and military chiefs — were also convicted.

Justice Cristiano Zanin, the final judge to cast a vote, said the court had proven the existence of “an armed criminal organization” and that the accused must be sentenced accordingly. Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August and did not attend the hearings, citing health problems.

Political Fallout

The verdict has deepened political polarization in Brazil. Supporters of the ruling applauded the decision as a defense of democracy. In a Brasília bar where the trial was broadcast live, customers cheered and chanted “Bolsonaro to prison!”

“After such a long wait, this despicable man is finally being sent to jail,” said Virgilio Soares, a 46-year-old translator.

Others, including Bolsonaro’s allies, dismissed the process as politically motivated. “They call it a trial, but everyone already knew the outcome before it even began,” said Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son.

Justice Luiz Fux, the lone dissenting vote, warned against turning the case into a “political trial” and said there was insufficient evidence to convict.

What’s Next

The ruling is expected to reshape Brazil’s 2026 presidential race. President Lula, 79, has signaled plans to run for re-election, while the conviction is likely to accelerate the right’s search for a candidate to succeed Bolsonaro, who remains politically disqualified.

The verdict also comes amid criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who imposed punitive tariffs on Brazilian imports and called the case a “witch hunt” against his ally

Trending Now

Murillo’s Grip on Nicaragua Tightens After Opposition Deaths

The death of two imprisoned opposition figures in Nicaragua has raised alarms among exiles and human rights defenders, who attribute this new “repressive era”...
Read more

Private Reserves in Costa Rica Strengthen Biodiversity Efforts

Private natural reserves across Costa Rica are playing a growing role in national conservation efforts, especially in the biologically rich southern region. Wildlife monitoring programs...
Read more

Costa Rica Coffee Growers Struggle with Exchange Rate Policy Effects

Costa Rica's coffee growers deal with tough times from a low exchange rate that cuts into their earnings, even as global coffee prices hit...
Read more

US Visa Restrictions Target Central Americans Linked to China

The United States has rolled out a new policy that bars visas for certain Central American citizens linked to China's Communist Party. Secretary of...
Read more

Costa Rica’s 2026 Elections: Voters Remain Undecided as Crime Tops Concerns

Costa Ricans face a choice for their next president and lawmakers in five months, on February 1, 2026. The latest poll from the University...
Read more

Nicaragua Strengthens Alliance with Russia via Ukraine Trade Accords

Nicaragua is preparing to sign trade agreements with three Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia, according to a decree published Monday in the Official Gazette. The...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support