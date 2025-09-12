No menu items!

CUBO and EPA introduce Selva Coral, a landmark Coastal Development in Costa Rica

By Sponsored Post
Cubo

Backed by Ferretería EPA, Constructora CUBO makes its debut in Costa Rica’s real estate market with Selva Coral, a high-end residential development fully completed and ready for immediate delivery. Just 100 meters from the ocean in Jacó, Puntarenas, Selva Coral redefines coastal living and opens new opportunities for both lifestyle and investment on the country’s Central Pacific.

“Selva Coral is much more than acquiring a residence by the sea; it is about opening the door to a new life in Costa Rica,” said Francisco Hurtado, General Manager of Constructora CUBO. “We are building community, trust, and a long-term vision, backed by a brand the country already knows and respects.”

Immediate Possession, Accessible Investment

Selva Coral consists of two towers, Arrecife and Coral, offering condominiums starting at $289,000 and penthouses up to $820,000. Each unit features spacious balconies, premium finishes, ocean or forest views, and access to resort-style amenities.

Ownership is designed to be straightforward and accessible. With an initial investment starting at just $29,000, buyers receive immediate possession of their property. The first year’s payments are made directly to the developer under flexible terms, followed by bank financing with Scotiabank beginning in the second year.

Through an exclusive partnership with Scotiabank, international buyers benefit from tailored assistance to open a bank account in Costa Rica, guidance on fund justification, and support with legal procedures. Importantly, investment in Selva Coral also qualifies foreigners to apply for Costa Rican residency as investors.

Lifestyle Meets Technology: CUBO RentLab

Beyond homeownership, Selva Coral offers the opportunity to generate income from day one through CUBO RentLab, the company’s specialized rental management platform. The service provides full property administration, marketing, guest relations, and maintenance.

“With CUBO RentLab, your residence becomes a profitable asset while you enjoy your new lifestyle in Costa Rica. Selva Coral is not a future promise — it is a reality, ready today for living and investing,” noted Rolando Jiménez, Sales Manager at CUBO.

A long-Term Vision

CUBO’s commitment extends beyond the initial project. The company has already acquired six hectares of adjoining land for future residential and commercial phases, reinforcing Selva Coral’s long-term value and community potential.

To bring the experience closer to buyers, EPA has opened a permanent showroom at its Escazú store, where clients can explore finishes and receive personalized advice. In Jacó, a dedicated sales office offers guided tours of the development.

Selva Coral is more than a blueprint. It is a reality — a unique opportunity to invest with confidence, backed by trusted names, and to enjoy returns from the very first day.

For more information contact

Rolando Jiménez
7070-1111
rjimenez@cuboconstruye.com

