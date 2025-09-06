U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Highlights China’s Influence in Costa Rica

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz voiced sharp concerns about China’s growing hold in Central America at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday. He focused on Costa Rica’s deep ties with Beijing and pressed nominees on ways to push back against that pressure.

Cruz, fresh from a late August trip to El Salvador, Panama, and Mexico, described China’s moves as a long-term threat built on years of U.S. oversight from both parties. He blamed the Biden administration for policies that he said weakened U.S. relations in the region and opened doors for China.

In Panama, Cruz toured the Panama Canal and saw Chinese-built projects firsthand, which he called steps toward Beijing gaining leverage over the key trade route. He warned that the U.S. cannot let China turn the canal or its ports into tools for influence.

Shifting to Costa Rica, Cruz noted its diplomatic links with China date back to 2007, making it the longest such partnership in Central America. Beijing has invested billions there, he said, but Costa Rica still stands as a strong U.S. ally helping rebuild partnerships across Latin America. Cruz highlighted local pushback against what he termed Chinese coercion and asked for specific steps to support Costa Rica in standing firm.

One nominee responded by calling Chinese growth in the Western Hemisphere a direct risk to U.S. security and supply lines. They stressed Costa Rica’s role in regional stability and committed to closer work with its leaders and businesses to curb Beijing’s reach. A main priority, the nominee added, would be guiding Costa Rica toward reliable partners for 5G networks and telecom upgrades.

Cruz’s comments fit into broader U.S. worries about China’s role in Latin America. Reports show China holds free trade deals with Costa Rica and others like Chile and Peru, fueling economic ties that some see as strategic footholds. In Panama, senators have flagged Chinese projects near the canal as potential blocks to U.S. interests, though Panama has kept strong defenses against outside control.

During his regional stops, Cruz met with leaders to discuss security. In El Salvador, he praised efforts against gangs and talked counter-terrorism. He then urged Mexico to adopt similar tough measures against cartels, saying strong U.S.-Mexico bonds matter for safety on both sides. No public details emerged on a Costa Rica visit, but Cruz’s hearing remarks show the country remains a focal point in his push against Chinese advances.

This hearing underscores ongoing debates in Congress over how to counter China in nearby regions. Past sessions have covered similar ground, with experts warning of Beijing’s infrastructure plays as bids for wider control. Cruz has led on these issues, from space races to energy, often tying them to national security.

As nominees move toward confirmation, their pledges could shape U.S. policy in Central America. For now, Cruz’s trip and questions highlight a call for renewed focus on allies like Costa Rica amid rising competition with China.