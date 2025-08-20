No menu items!

Route 32 Reopens Following Preventive Closure Over Landslide Risk

Zurquí tunnel at Route 32.
(Via MOPT)

Route 32, which connects San José with Limón, was reopened this morning after being closed for nearly 12 hours as a preventive measure due to heavy rains that saturated the soil in the Zurquí sector.

The Traffic Police lifted the barriers shortly after 6:00 a.m. at the toll booth, after officials from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed that no landslides had occurred during the night or early morning, despite the intense rainfall.

The closure had been in place since 6:00 p.m. Tuesday as part of the safety protocol that has been enforced for a week, during which time the route has experienced almost daily shutdowns due to unstable weather conditions.

At the time of reopening, long lines of vehicles remained in both directions. At the San Luis intersection alone, the queue stretched for about five kilometers, mainly composed of cargo trucks. Authorities called on drivers to be patient, noting that traffic would take several minutes to return to normal because of the so-called “tail effect.”

The MOPT reminded drivers that preventive closures will continue as long as heavy rains persist, since the primary goal is to guarantee the safety of those traveling on this important national highway.

According to the ministry, the measure is part of a prevention protocol designed to reduce the risk of landslides and rockfalls, especially in Zurquí, where similar incidents have been reported repeatedly in recent days.

Authorities recommend that drivers use alternate routes when necessary, such as Route 10 through Turrialba, Bajos de Chilamate–Vuelta de Kopper (open to all types of vehicles), and Vara Blanca, which is available only to light cars.

Route 32 has suffered recurring closures throughout this rainy season, affecting the transport of both goods and passengers between the Central Valley and the province of Limón.

Given this situation, officials reiterated their call for drivers to exercise caution and plan trips in advance, keeping in mind that preventive closures could take place at any moment.

