Costa Rica Tackles Digital Divide with AI and 5G Plans

Costa Rica is stepping into the technological frontier with its embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G connectivity, positioning itself as a regional leader amid a global race for dominance led by powers like the United States and China. In October 2024, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) launched the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA) 2024-2027, making Costa Rica the first Central American nation with a comprehensive AI policy. This ambitious roadmap aims to harness AI ethically and responsibly, focusing on education, infrastructure, and equitable access while fostering local innovation.

The ENIA outlines key priorities: building a robust digital backbone, including 5G networks, and establishing a National Center of Excellence in AI. Experts like Tomás de Camino emphasize the urgency of closing a digital divide that has persisted since the 1980s. “If we don’t train creators, not just users, 5G and AI will widen inequalities,” he warns. Currently, rural internet coverage lags, with only about 60% of Costa Ricans living in those areas enjoying reliable high-speed access, according to 2023 estimates—a gap the government seeks to bridge.

As far as 5G is concerned, a April 2024 agreement with the U.S., dubbed “Cooperation in the Digital Economy,” promises to accelerate deployment and explore future 6G technologies. This partnership emphasizes open, secure networks and cybersecurity, aligning with Costa Rica’s tech-friendly reputation, bolstered by investments from giants like Intel, which in 2022 began AI training programs in schools. Yet, economic constraints loom large. With a GDP dwarfed by tech titans, Costa Rica needs to lean on a public-private collaboration to fund R&D, a challenge given competing priorities like healthcare and ecotourism.

Ethically, the ENIA prioritizes transparency and human rights, with plans for a regulatory framework to balance innovation and safety. Regionally, Costa Rica aims to outpace neighbors like Panama, leveraging its political stability and sustainability ethos—though 5G’s energy demands could test its green credentials. Public sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, per anecdotal X posts, but success hinges on execution.