Costa Rica Leatherback Turtle Nesting Season Arrives

From March through July, leatherback turtles are expected to arrive at Tortuguero and Gandoca-Manzanillo. These magnificent creatures, the largest of all sea turtles, can grow up to two meters in length. Known as the “globetrotters of the ocean,” they travel from the Costa Rican Caribbean along the entire coast of Central America, reaching as far as Canada and even crossing the Atlantic to Spain.

Later in the year, between August and December, the breathtaking “arribada” will take place in Ostional, Guanacaste, when hundreds of thousands of olive ridley turtles arrive to nest. This rare natural event happens on only a few beaches worldwide, making Costa Rica one of the privileged places to witness it.

According to the Ostional Wildlife Refuge, approximately 701,558 olive ridley turtles nested there in 2022. Given that each lays around 100 eggs per visit and may return multiple times in a season, experts estimate that over 1.15 million hatchlings emerged that year.

Despite these impressive numbers, only a fraction of baby sea turtles survive to adulthood. From the moment they hatch, they face numerous threats—including predators, obstacles, and light pollution, which can disorient them. “As they grow, their greatest threats become irresponsible fishing and marine debris. Protecting their habitats and reducing human interference is crucial to their survival,” explained Dr. Francisco Sanchez of the National Council of Wildlife Veterinarians (CONMVEFAS).

Costa Rica is home to five species of sea turtles: leatherback, olive ridley, hawksbill, green, and loggerhead turtles. These species play a critical role in maintaining the health of marine ecosystems by controlling jellyfish populations, transporting nutrients between oceans and beaches, and balancing the food chain as both predator and prey.

In addition to the challenges already mentioned, coastal development, illegal poaching, and the broader impacts of climate change further jeopardize these ancient mariners. Local conservation initiatives—led by government agencies and community groups—are actively working to protect these creatures through habitat restoration, sustainable tourism practices, and public education campaigns.

To ensure the survival of these incredible species, visitors and locals alike should follow these responsible tourism and conservation practices: hiring certified guides for turtle-watching tours; respecting nesting areas by keeping a safe distance and avoiding direct interaction with turtles; and using red light instead of white or flashing lights near nesting sites.

Moreover, avoiding campfires, vehicles, or food stalls on nesting beaches, picking up plastic and garbage to keep beaches clean, buying only sustainably sourced seafood, and steering clear of uncertified or illegally sourced turtle eggs are actions that can make a real difference. Reducing light pollution and limiting construction near nesting areas are also crucial steps.