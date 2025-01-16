Tamarindo Beach Nightlife Disrupts Local Community Peace

Playa Tamarindo, in Guanacaste, is one of the most visited places by locals and tourists alike. Its beautiful beach, featuring perfect waves for surfing and ideal for a dip on a summer day, contributes to its popularity. The area has experienced unprecedented growth and is filled with restaurants and bars, boasting a very active nightlife. This has led to complaints from residents and visitors in the area.

The high noise levels caused by the bars operating on the central street of Playa Tamarindo, which exceed permitted sound levels, have significantly altered the lives of nearby residents and affected the stay of national and foreign tourists in local hotels. Despite the repeated complaints filed by residents with the Ministry of Health—the entity responsible for managing this issue by law—the situation has become unmanageable, as several establishments operate and generate noise until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

The issue of noise pollution has led to constant complaints from residents who endure noise seven days a week from bars, some of which are in arrears on their municipal licenses, as confirmed by operations carried out on the night of January 8 and into the early morning of the following day by the Municipal, Tourist, and Public Security police.

The regulation established by the Ministry of Health, estipulates that in residential areas, the maximum sound level permitted is 65 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night. In mixed-use areas, it is 70 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night.

Recently, citizen activism in Los Jobos de Playa Tamarindo and Playa Avellanas has raised concerns about the organization of electronic music events spanning several days—events promoted without proper permits from the Ministry of Health, the Municipality of Santa Cruz, or the Ministry of Public Security.

Residents strongly criticize the inaction of the Ministry of Health and the Municipality in regulating bars that produce excessive noise and operate with expired permits. They urge authorities to impose controls to ensure compliance with the law, as the situation is becoming unbearable.