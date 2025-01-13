No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorMass Protests Challenge El Salvador's Anti-Gang Policy and Prison System

Mass Protests Challenge El Salvador’s Anti-Gang Policy and Prison System

Tico Times
By Tico Times
El Salvador Protest
Demonstrators march during a protest against mining, against El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele government policies, and to demand the release of relatives imprisoned during the state of emergency, on January 12, 2025 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

Around 2,000 Salvadorans demonstrated this Sunday in San Salvador to demand the release of their family members “unjustly” imprisoned during President Nayib Bukele’s anti-gang war, in effect since 2022. Displaying photos and banners of the detained, the demonstration began at Cuscatlán Park in the west and ended in the capital’s center without incidents.

“I ask for freedom for my husband and son, because they have been captured unjustly, as they owe nothing, they are not criminals, nor are they delinquents,” said Sebastiana Avelar, a 54-year-old housewife. Sebastiana’s husband, Marcos Avelar (57), was captured on July 29, 2022; and her son Manuel Ernesto Avelar (24), on March 13, 2023.

“It’s desperate” living without “knowing how they are,” she said, as visits to prisons are prohibited. In response to an escalation of homicides, on March 27, 2022, Bukele began a “war” against gangs under a state of exception that allows arrests without judicial orders and under which 84,260 people have been detained since then.

Bukele said on November 12 that of the total detained, about 8,000 innocent people were released, but according to Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado, “they are [free] with precautionary measures” while their cases proceed. “The state of exception is no longer to combat gangs, the regime is to subdue the people, so they don’t demonstrate for their demands,” said Samuel Ramírez, coordinator of the Movement of Victims of the State of Exception (MOVIR). After the crusade against gangs, homicides were drastically reduced.

Until 2022, El Salvador was considered one of the most violent countries without armed conflict in the world and has since reduced homicides to historic lows (1.9 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024). However, organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have denounced “indiscriminate arrests” and more than 350 deaths in state custody.

The protesters also rejected the reactivation of metal mining after Congress approved a controversial law in December. “What will mining mean: displacing large numbers of people first, deforesting the territory, then using large amounts of water that we don’t have,” declared environmentalist Ricardo Navarro.

Popular Articles

HGTV’s New Show Follows Canadian Couple’s Costa Rica Hotel Dream

Canadian couple Luke Shantz and Steph Sitt decided to make a bold move and relocate to Costa Rica without ever setting foot in the...
Read more

Former Honduras General Hospitalized Before Protest Death Trial

Honduran General Romeo Vásquez, who is due to stand trial Friday for the death of a protester following the 2009 coup, was transferred to...
Read more

Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera Named Costa Rica National Team Coach for 2026 World Cup

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation officially presented him this Friday at noon at the Mélico Salazar Theater in San José. The new coach that...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support