Costa Rica Declares Obesity a Chronic Disease

Obesity is acknowledged as a chronic disease related to public health in Costa Rica, according to the Ministry of Health. The decree signed by health authorities emphasizes that individuals with obesity will have access to comprehensive care and treatment as one of its main provisions. The text also suggests that this condition is associated with illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and depression.

María Bolaños, president of the Association of Nutrition Professionals, stated that the declaration is crucial for tackling obesity. She noted that obesity and being overweight have led to diseases like cancer, diabetes, kidney issues, and heart diseases in young individuals and even children, which was not previously observed.

The document says that it is the responsibility of the State, via its institutions, to safeguard the health of the population and ensure the welfare of its citizens. Consequently, it is essential to classify obesity as a disease so that individuals affected by it can access appropriate healthcare services.

Data from the World Health Organization indicates that obesity has reached pandemic levels, affecting approximately 20% of the adult population classified as obese.

In Costa Rica, within the preschool demographic (children under 5 years old), the rate of overweight stands at 7.4% and obesity at 2.3%. Among students aged 6 to 12 years, 20% are classified as overweight, while 14% are considered obese. Among adolescents, 30.9% are affected by overweight and obesity, whereas in the adult and elderly demographics, the rates of overweight stand at 39.5% and obesity at 31.2%.

The new regulations require that all healthcare facilities be equipped with amenities, furnishings, and tools that facilitate both patient mobility and comfort during their evaluation. They should also have the suitable staff for care (general physician or expert, dietitian, pharmacist, and mental health professional).

President Rodrigo Chaves and Vice President and Minister of Health, Mary Munive, signed the decree that took effect on Wednesday, January 8. The document contains three articles along with three transitional provisions that set deadlines and guidelines for the preparation of public, private, and mixed health facilities.