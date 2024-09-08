Puma Spotted in Atenas: A Rare Sight in Urban Alajuela

On Monday night, a rare sighting of a puma was reported as the wild feline was seen running through the streets of Atenas, Alajuela. A passing driver was lucky enough to witness this unusual event. While sightings of big cats in urban areas are uncommon, Costa Rica’s National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) confirmed that such occurrences do happen from time to time.

For the past three years, with the support of the University Center for Sustainable Development Studies, the Alajuela Subregional Office of the Central Conservation Area has been actively monitoring wildlife in various sectors of the Atenas canton using camera traps. Thanks to this initiative, the presence of pumas (Puma concolor) has been documented, along with sightings of smaller felines such as the “manigordo” (Leopardus pardalis) and “caucel” (Leopardus wiedii), in addition to a variety of other wildlife species.

“Due to the shrinking habitats of these species, it’s becoming increasingly common to observe wildlife near human settlements. We must learn to coexist with them peacefully. Avoid harassing or trying to capture these animals, and allow them to return to their natural environment on their own,” advised Minor González, head of SINAC’s Alajuela Office.

SINAC emphasized that residents should not fear the presence of these animals. On the contrary, seeing them can be considered a positive sign of a healthy ecosystem.

“These wild animals may use riverbanks, empty lots, pastures, coffee plantations, parks, or other areas as passageways while searching for prey such as armadillos, raccoons, coatis, and sloths. They generally pose no danger to humans; they prefer to remain unnoticed and will typically flee when they encounter people,” explained David Chavarría Morales, SINAC’s Executive Director.

Residents are encouraged to report any sightings to local authorities, who will monitor the situation and respond if necessary.

“If you spot a wild feline in a residential area, the best course of action is to remain inside your home or vehicle until you are sure the animal has left. Also, keep pets indoors and out of the yard,” SINAC added.