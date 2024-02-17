Costa Rica Bridges, Restrictions Part of Traffic Fix

Amidst the ongoing traffic chaos in the Greater Metropolitan Area, the enacted urgent measures to alleviate the situation.

The primary focus lies on the construction of a new bridge in Bajo Los Ledezma, connecting Pavas and La Uruca. The closure of this route, previously used by 25,000 vehicles, has been identified as a key factor contributing to recent traffic jams.

Authorities have announced plans to install two provisional bridges, known as bailey bridges, which will be operational by March 15. These bridges will facilitate regulated passage while the final structure is constructed, slated for completion in November. The National Roads Council (CONAVI) will oversee the provision of these bridges and facilitate round-the-clock labor shifts for their installation.

In a coordinated effort with the Municipality of San José, an additional 10 traffic officers will be deployed per shift in critical areas. Personnel reorganization and strategic changes are underway to optimize existing resources, despite the challenge posed by the region’s vehicle fleet surpassing 2 million, as noted by Luis Amador, Minister of Public Works and Transportation.

Furthermore, Municipal Police officers will support road regulation during peak hours, alongside improvements in demarcation and adjustments to traffic light timing to expedite circulation.

Additional changes include the closure of access from the Juan Pablo II Bridge to Route 1 to enhance traffic flow in Alajuela, the introduction of an exclusive lane from the Circunvalación exit to Route 27, and the implementation of reversible lanes on Paseo Colón from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Restrictions have also been placed on trucks over 6 tons on Routes 1, 2, 27, and 32 during this period, with exceptions for trucks carrying perishable products, asphalt, or fresh concrete.

Moreover, public employees will have the flexibility to choose start times between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Additionally, the Alajuela train route will see an extra car added, doubling passenger capacity from 3,600 to 7,200, with additional trips scheduled to begin on February 26th.