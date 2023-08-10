Costa Rica Invests Heavily in Indigenous Communities

Costa Rica continues demonstrating its commitment to the country’s indigenous communities. Over the past year, the administration has invested over ȼ20 billion to address the primary needs across the 24 recognized indigenous territories. These substantial funds have been allocated to critical areas such as health, education, technology, infrastructure, electricity, drinking water, and housing.

A major development occurred earlier this year when the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of resuming good faith processes to determine rightful indigenous land ownership. Responding to the court order, the government has acted in accordance with the law to advance these land claims.

Key agencies including INDER, MSP, and DINADECO have further empowered indigenous groups by providing training on administrative evictions and legal strategies for territorial recoveries. This capacity building led to the successful transfer of eight eviction cases to the Ministry of Public Security, specifically concerning the territories of Coto Brus and Maleku.

So far, two cases have been resolved in favor of the indigenous communities, while six more are still being addressed. The government also launched an indigenous fund to modernize and upgrade these territories.

For the indigenous village of Rey Curré, relocation efforts for the school and homes are moving forward, supported by ȼ1500 million colones of state funding. Regarding the Liceo de Kekoldi school, the Ministry of Public Education has begun critical repairs, adding three new classrooms. There is a pending approval for an additional ȼ35 million to finish remodeling the long-abandoned MEP regional building.

A major achievement this year was the truce brokered with indigenous groups in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, ending violent clashes since February 17. Ongoing peace talks aim to address core grievances.

The remote Comte Burica Indigenous Territory is home to isolated Ngäbe communities, accessible only by air, sea or long treks from Panama. Responding to pleas from Comte Burica, a 17-member team from CCSS, ICE, IMAS and PANI traveled to the region for three days of intensive services.

By all accounts, the government remains firmly committed to supporting the well-being and meeting the needs of all indigenous territories. With judicious investments over 20 billion colones this past year, the administration has demonstrated commendable dedication to improving lives across Costa Rica.