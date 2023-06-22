Costa Rica Signs Agreement to Protect Cocos Island National Park

As part of the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the creation of Cocos Island National Park (PNIC), the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and the Forever Costa Rica Association (ACRXS) signed a cooperation agreement to implement projects within the framework of the Costa Rica Blue Fund.

The Costa Rica Blue Fund is a financial mechanism that contributes to the country’s efforts for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity within the framework of the 30×30 initiative, which the government is promoting as part of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, led by Costa Rica, France, and the United Kingdom.

The agreement between SINAC and ACRXS will allow for the implementation of projects to improve the management of Cocos Island National Park and the Bicentennial Marine Management Area. These projects will focus on:

Adaptation to climate change

Research

Control and surveillance

Responsible fishing

Sustainable tourism

The transformation of fishing gear in the country’s coastal areas

The implementation of marine PES for the conservation of marine biodiversity

The Costa Rica Blue Fund will provide $10 million in funding for these projects. The funding will come from a combination of private and public sources, including the Forever Costa Rica Association, re:wild, the Bezos Earth Fund, the Moore Foundation, and the Wyss Foundation.

“This agreement is a major step forward in our efforts to protect Cocos Island National Park,” said Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy. “The park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most important marine protected areas in the world. This agreement will help us to ensure that the park remains a thriving ecosystem for generations to come.”

Katy de la Garza Chamberlain, Executive Director at the Forever Costa Rica Association, said that the association is committed to helping to protect Cocos Island National Park. “We are proud to be a part of this important initiative,” she said. “We believe that the Costa Rica Blue Fund will make a significant difference in the conservation of the park and the surrounding marine area.”

Rafael Gutiérrez Rojas, Vice-Minister of the Environment, said that the agreement will improve the conditions and operation of the protected area. “This is a great opportunity to strengthen the management of Cocos Island National Park,” he said. “We are grateful to the Forever Costa Rica Association and the other partners who have made this agreement possible.”

The signing of the agreement between SINAC and ACRXS is a major step forward in the conservation of Cocos Island National Park and the surrounding marine area. The Costa Rica Blue Fund will provide much-needed funding for projects to improve the management of the park and to protect its unique biodiversity. This is a win-win for Costa Rica and for the world.