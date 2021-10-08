Costa Rica passes 6.65 million vaccines received

Costa Rica on Thursday received 107,640 more Covid-19 vaccines that were purchased from Pfizer/BioNTech, authorities reported.

With shipment, Costa Rica has now surpassed 6.65 million total vaccine doses received. The majority came through purchases, with 941,900 having been donated by the United States, Canada, Spain and Austria.

“At the National Emergency Commission, we reiterate the call to the population over 18 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated to go to a health center. It is vital to get the vaccine as a way to prevent Covid-19, and more important to complete the vaccination schedule,” the CNE said.

Costa Rica has received 4.67 million vaccines from Pfizer.

In total, Costa Rica has purchased more than 9 million doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and through the Covax facility. It is negotiating an additional purchase in order to vaccinate children and offer third doses to immunocompromised individuals.

Costa Rica has administered 5.76 million doses across 3.47 million people as of the beginning of the week. All citizens and residents ages 18 and older are eligible for their first dose; teenagers and younger adults with medical conditions that amplify their Covid-19 risk are also eligible.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

Citizens and residents ages 18 and older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica. Those from 12-17 with risk factors are also eligible.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not officially available to most tourists at this time, though some health areas may vaccinate non-resident foreigners.

Vaccines are available to undocumented migrants who can demonstrate their permanence in Costa Rica.

Where to get vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose. Many other locations are hosting mass-vaccination campaigns.

Costa Rica requires that people receive their second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses had an 12-week interval in Costa Rica; that has since been reduced to eight weeks for most people.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

Thanks for reading!