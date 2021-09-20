Costa Rica offers vaccines to migrants

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) last week explained the requirements for documented and undocumented migrants to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica.

Migrants with regular status, including refugees and refugee applicants, must present their identification documents in order to receive a vaccine. Accepted ID includes: DIMEX, work permit, refugee card, refugee applicant card, SITLAM card, special category of worker in the agricultural sector, Ngäbe-Buglé dependent person card, cross-border worker card, or a UNHCR certification indicating a refugee application process conducted prior to September 15, 2021.

Undocumented migrants or those with an irregular status must demonstrate their long-term permanence in Costa Rica. Some examples of accepted proof:

Inclusion in an EDUS Family File.

Record of children enrolled in local schools.

Note from an employer indicating the period of time worked.

Proof of regular rent payments.

Property ownership.

Any other document that indicates the stay of the person in Costa Rica for several years.

For any of the above cases, if the person has not previously used CCSS services, they should carry out the process of identification at Caja offices for the validation of rights in the corresponding health area and later go to the vaccination center. Insurance is not a requirement for vaccination, and vaccines are free.

All the details of the migratory categories and vaccine requirements can be found in the Manual of Procedures for the execution of vaccination against Covid-19 available on the website of the CCSS: www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion (Link opens a PDF.)

Costa Rica has administered nearly 4.9 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week.

The official tracker shows 4,872,085 vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica, comprising 3.14 million first doses and 1.73 million second doses. About one-third of the population has been fully inoculated.

At 99.4 jabs per 100 residents, Costa Rica’s vaccination rate is well above the global average but behind El Salvador and Panama for the highest rate in Central America.