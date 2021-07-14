  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. donation of 500,000 vaccines arrives in Costa Rica

July 13, 2021
A donation of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrives in Costa Rica from the United States.

A donation of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrives in Costa Rica from the United States. (Photo via Casa Presidencial.)

A donation of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the United States arrived in Costa Rica late Tuesday night.

The shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech doses represents the single largest delivery Costa Rica has received since it began inoculations against the coronavirus. It will protect up to 250,000 people with a two-dose schedule.

The donation led Costa Rica to expand vaccine eligibility to younger adults without risk factors, the Social Security Fund (CCSS) said. This will begin Friday, when adults ages 40 and older will be eligible for a vaccine.

“I thank, first and foremost, the U.S. government for this act of solidarity,” said President Carlos Alvarado.  “This lot will allow us to open vaccination to Group 5 people and bring our country closer to herd immunity.”

The donation arrived Tuesday night at Juan Santamaría International Airport. The doses were received by President Alvarado, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Gloria Berbena, Health Minister Daniel Salas, and others.

“It is an honor to be before you tonight as we welcome this donation of 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 from the U.S. government to the Costa Rican people,” Berbena said.

“The U.S. is helping the world come out of this pandemic, creating a safer and more protected world against infectious diseases.”

In addition to the 500,000 donated vaccines, Costa Rica has imported more than 2.8 million doses purchased from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and through the Covax mechanism.

Costa Rica has administered 2.6 million vaccine doses as of Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the vaccine delivery below:

Related posts:

  1. United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport
  2. U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August
  3. News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

You may be interested

Costa Rica supports banning contracts with corrupt companies
Costa Rica
103 views
Costa Rica
103 views

Costa Rica supports banning contracts with corrupt companies

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

The Costa Rican government has introduced a law project that would prohibit companies involved in acts of corruption from participating…

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton
Costa Rica
1641 views
Costa Rica
1641 views

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

Monteverde is on-track to become Costa Rica's newest canton after lawmakers voted in favor of the designation. Law project 21.618,…

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip
Costa Rica
180 views
Costa Rica
180 views

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 13, 2021

Costa Rica will stop requiring a health insurance policy for minors and for adults who have been fully vaccinated against…

LATEST NEWS

Florencio del Castillo highway
Costa Rica

Costa Rica supports banning contracts with corrupt companies

 - Jul 13, 2021
Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve
Costa Rica

Monteverde set to become Costa Rica’s 83rd canton

 - Jul 13, 2021
U.S. passport
Costa Rica

Tourists entering Costa Rica before August 1 need insurance for entire trip

 - Jul 13, 2021
Kendall Waston skies for a header in the Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 12, 2021.
Costa Rica

Party like it’s 2019: Costa Rica finally wins one

 - Jul 13, 2021
Nicaragua Elections
Latin America

US freezes visas for 100 Nicaragua officials

 - Jul 13, 2021
A girl looks on as the American flag ascends the flag pole.
Costa Rica

U.S. will donate 500,000 Covid vaccine doses to Costa Rica

 - Jul 12, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports