More than 2.8 million vaccines administered in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered more than 2.8 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported Tuesday.

A press release from the Social Security System (CCSS) said 2,812,795 doses have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.99 million first doses and 830,343 second doses.

The figures mean about 40% of Costa Ricans have received at least one dose; 90% of adults ages 58 and older have received their first jab.

More than 130,000 vaccines have been administered during the first four days of Costa Rica’s mass-vaccination efforts, said Mario Ruiz, CCSS Medical Manager.

“It has been a very laborious process between the various health areas and the hospitals,” Ruiz was quoted as saying by La Nacion.

“We have already given more than 130,000 vaccinations over these days. We are going to meet the goal of 500,000.”

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Who can get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

The following citizens and residents are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica:

Group 1: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Group 2: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up.

Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. Group 3: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others. Group 4: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.

Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service. Group 5: People ages 30-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Note that some locations are vaccinating younger adults and teenagers.

Individuals should bring their identification document (cedula or DIMEX). The vaccine is free, even for those who don’t pay into the Caja. Doses are not available to tourists at this time.

Where to get vaccinated in Costa Rica

Each of Costa Rica’s hundreds of public clinics (EBAIS) manages vaccines within its area. Individuals who are eligible for a vaccine can contact their local EBAIS to schedule their first dose.

For EBAIS contact information, click here and follow the link to “Contacto.”

However, through July 25, dozens of locations across Costa Rica will vaccinate eligible people, no appointment necessary.

For a full list of these mass vaccination sites across Costa Rica, click here. (Link downloads as a .zip file.)

Costa Rica requires that people receive your second vaccine dose at the same location as their first. Pfizer doses have a 12-week interval in Costa Rica.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

