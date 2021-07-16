  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
500,000 doses in 10 days: Costa Rica begins mass vaccination efforts

July 16, 2021
Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José

Calderón Guardia Hospital, in San José, is part of the Social Security System (Caja). (Mónica Quesada/The Tico Times)

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) plans to administer 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses over 10 days beginning Friday.

As of Friday, any Costa Rica citizen or resident ages 40 and older — with or without risk factors — is eligible for the vaccine.

“The vaccines donated by the United States government allows us to turn the page in a transition toward the groups that are currently being the most affected, which are economically active people over 40 years of age, who are the ones who are getting the most ill and hospitalizing,” said Dr. Mario Mora, Director of Health Services Development of the CCSS.

According to CCSS data, vaccination has dramatically changed the profile of those who are getting sick with Covid-19.

“Today, 26% of the total deaths are over 70 years of age, compared to 65% prior to vaccination beginning,” Mora said. “This shows that vaccination is important, safe and is saving lives.”

Costa Rica will use the Pfizer vaccine during the mass-vaccination campaign, with a 12-week interval between doses.

Vaccination locations in Costa Rica

Individuals must show their identity card, DIMEX or passport to verify their personal data for the vaccine. Foreigners must prove their immigration status (residency) is up-to-date, the CCSS says.

For a full list of vaccination sites across Costa Rica, click here. (Link downloads as an Excel file.)

The Caja says to expect lines; La Nacion reported people queueing at 3 a.m. Friday to get their shots.

